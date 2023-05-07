Heart vs Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
Celtic's possible line-up
For his part, Postecoglou may line up with the following eleven to face Heart. Hart, Carter-Vickers, Taylor, Starfelt, Johnston, Johnston, Mooy, Mcgregor, O'riley, Jota, Maeda and Abada.
Possible Heart lineup
Heart may field the following eleven to face Celtic. Clark, Arkinson, Sibbick, Rowles, Cochrane, Devlin, Haring, Oda, Shankland, McKay and Ginnelly.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Heart vs Celtics of 7th May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:15 AM,
Bolivia: 10:15 AM.
Brasil: 10:15 AM.
Chile: 9:15 AM.
Colombia: 8:15 AM.
Ecuador: 8:15 AM.
USA (ET): 8:15 AM.
Spain: 3:15 PM,
Mexico: 7:15 AM.
Paraguay: 10:15 AM.
Peru: 10:15 AM.
Uruguay: 10:15 AM.
Venezuela: 9:15 AM.
Where to watch
The Heart vs Celtics match can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 352 times, where Celtic has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of 120 victories. Postecoglou's side have won 201 times, while Heart have won in 81 matches. In 70 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Celtic standings
On the other hand, Celtic qualified for the playoff to win the Scottish Premiership title as the leader of the standings with a big difference in the table. They are 13 points clear of second-placed Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. Postecoglou's side scored 92 points to clinch a place in the playoff for the Scottish League title. As visitors, they have lost just once in 16 matches, drawing one game and winning 14 times. They have collected 43 points in 16 rounds.
Heart standings
As for the home side, Heart are in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership, six points behind seventh-placed Livingston and 44 points behind competition leaders Celtic. So far, at home, they have 34 points from 16 games, with eleven wins, one draw and four defeats.
Celtic's last game
Celtic, meanwhile, are coming off a win at Ibrox Stadium against Rangers. The result of the match was 0-1 for the visitors in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup. The only goal of the match was scored by Jota in the first half, in the 42nd minute. Rangers tried but could not cope with a very well worked Celtic that seeks the Scottish Premiership title in these playoffs for the championship where they face in this first round against Heart.
Heart's last match
Heart beat Ross County in their previous match at their home stadium by a resounding result. The match ended 6-1 in favor of the home side. The first half ended with the Naismith side winning 4-0. Cochrane scored the first goal of the match, to which Ginnelly added to the lead a few minutes later. Shankland would put the third and fourth goals on the scoreboard to add a brace to his personal tally, where in the second half he would get his hat trick. Ginnelly put the sixth for his team and the double in his personal account. With five minutes left Edwards scored the consolation goal for the visitors.
