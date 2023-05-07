River Plate vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here River Plate vs Boca Juniors Live Score!
How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game River Plate vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional
If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is River Plate vs Boca Juniors match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 5:30 PM en TNT Sports and Star +
Bolivia: 4:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM en Star+, ESPN 4
Chile: 4:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 4:30 PM en TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+, Paramount +
Spain: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 2:30 PM en Star +
Paraguay: 4:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Peru: 3:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 4:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Key player - Boca Juniors
In Boca Juniors the presence of Miguel Merentiel stands out. The 27-year-old Uruguayan forward is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has three goals and two assists in 13 games played, being a starter in five of them. He has 580 minutes in total.
Key player - River Plate
In River Plate, the presence of Lucas Beltrán stands out. The 22-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentine Professional League, where he has five goals and one assist in 13 games played, being a starter in seven of them. He has 575 minutes in total.
River Plate vs Boca Juniors history
In the last five encounters with River Plate at home, the balance is in favor of the xeneize, who won two games, while the millonario won one, leaving a balance of two draws.