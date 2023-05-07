River Plate vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match
11:53 AM14 minutes ago

Tune in here River Plate vs Boca Juniors Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the River Plate vs Boca Juniors live match, as well as the latest information from the Monumental Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
11:48 AM19 minutes ago

How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game River Plate vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:43 AM24 minutes ago

What time is River Plate vs Boca Juniors match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Boca Juniors of May 7th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:30 PM en TNT Sports and Star +
Bolivia: 4:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM en Star+, ESPN 4
Chile: 4:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 4:30 PM en TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+, Paramount +
Spain: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 2:30 PM en Star +
Paraguay: 4:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Peru: 3:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:30 PM en ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 4:30 PM en ESPN and Star +

11:38 AM29 minutes ago

Key player - Boca Juniors

In Boca Juniors the presence of Miguel Merentiel stands out. The 27-year-old Uruguayan forward is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has three goals and two assists in 13 games played, being a starter in five of them. He has 580 minutes in total.

11:33 AM34 minutes ago

Key player - River Plate

In River Plate, the presence of Lucas Beltrán stands out. The 22-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentine Professional League, where he has five goals and one assist in 13 games played, being a starter in seven of them. He has 575 minutes in total.

11:28 AM39 minutes ago

River Plate vs Boca Juniors history

These two teams have met 213 times. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniors, who have been victorious on 78 occasions, while River Plate has won on 70 occasions, leaving a balance of 65 draws.

In the last five encounters with River Plate at home, the balance is in favor of the xeneize, who won two games, while the millonario won one, leaving a balance of two draws.

11:23 AM44 minutes ago

Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors has started to obtain more positive results so far in the Jorge Almirón era as coach of the team. The idea of the game that the coaching staff has wanted to impose will still take some time to be reflected, but the hierarchy of his players gives him an important plus to achieve a better performance. Now they will have a big test against their arch-rivals, against whom they will have to confirm their progress.
11:18 AMan hour ago

River Plate

River Plate comes into this match needing to recover from the blow it suffered in midweek when it was swept aside by Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores. The super classic against their long-time rivals is an opportunity to turn the page, regain confidence and stay strong in the local tournament, where they are the absolute leaders with a good margin over their closest challengers.
11:13 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium

The River Plate vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 1938, has a capacity for 83,214 spectators.
11:08 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Liga Profesional match: River Plate vs Boca Juniors Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
