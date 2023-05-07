CF Montreal double up on Orlando City SC

CF Montreal won its third game in a row and fourth in all competitions after beating Orlando City SC 2-0 thanks to an own goal and the triumphant return of Romell Quioto who added a second goal.

It was actually the visitors who got off to the better start jumping right out of the gate and attacking Montreal but lacked finish in the final third and they dealt with it all night.

In the 21st minute, Ariel Lassiter had the first shot on target of the game but Pedro Gallese made his first save of the night denying the Costa Rican who is still searching for his first goal of the season.

11 minutes later Rudy Camacho off a CF Montreal corner managed to get a header on target but it went right into the hands of Gallese who had no trouble grabbing the ball in the air.

Six minutes later the visitors earned a free kick but it went right into the chest of Jonathan Sirois for his first save of the night. In the 60th minute after missing three games due to injury, we saw the return of Romell Quioto.

Two minutes later CF Montreal opened the scoring off a wild sequence that saw Camacho with a wide-open net and he managed to hit the post but on the ensuing play, Aaron Herrea took a shot that went off Orlando defender Robin Jansson and into the net.

Four minutes later Quioto added another goal as he got a solid pass from Herrera and finished the play beating Gallese to secure the win for the home side.

CF Montreal will now look ahead to Tuesday as they will face Toronto FC on the road at BMO Field in the Canadian Championship before a rematch next Saturday back at home at Saputo Stadium in an MLS regular season game.