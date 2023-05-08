Tigres vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Tigres vs Puebla match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Tigres vs Puebla match on May 8 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 9:10 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 11:10 PM on TUDN USA
Spain: 5:10 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:10 PM on TUDN, Channel 9, Afizzionados
Paraguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Peru: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Key player Puebla
Guillermo Martínez: The Mexican striker scored 6 goals in the Clausura 2023 and was the team's top scorer. Guillermo has been a surprising player and will be looking to surprise and eliminate one of the best teams in the tournament, Tigres.
Key player Tigres
André-Pierre Gignac: The French star, who scored 7 goals in the regular tournament, was the team's leading scorer in the regular phase. Although he has not shined as he used to, Gignac is a very dangerous player up top, with a set piece or on the move, and he will be looking to continue scoring goals and help his team to get the win to advance to the quarterfinals.
Last lineup Puebla
A. Silva, G. Silva, De Buen, Gularte, García, González, Arce, Ferrareis, Mancuello, Fernández, Waller.
Last lineup Tigres
Nahuel Guzmán, Javier Aquino, Igor Lichnovsky, Samir Caetano, Jesús Alberto Angulo, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Luis Quiñones, Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Córdova, André- Pierre Gignac.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Tigres vs Puebla will be Marco Antonio Ortíz Nava; Jorge Antonio Sánchez Espinosa, first line; Enrique Isaac Bustos Díaz, second line; Edgar Allan Morales Olvera, the fourth assistant.
How does Puebla arrive?
On the other hand, Puebla has become an uncomfortable opponent that has managed to eliminate great teams in the playoffs, which is why the felines should not be overconfident, as the Pueblanos closed the tournament better than they started it. La Franja came from less to more and managed to get into the playoffs in a must-win match on matchday 17, when they faced Xolos de Tijuana. Both teams needed a win to secure their place in the playoffs and, in a convincing display of good soccer, Eduardo Arce's men ended up beating the team coached by Miguel Herrera 5-2. Thus, the Puebla-based team ended the regular phase in 11th place with 20 points, the result of 6 wins, 2 ties and 9 defeats.
How does Tigres arrive?
Tigres started the championship with several irregularities since the dismissal of Diego Cocca and, subsequently, of Chima Ruiz. Siboldi was chosen to close the tournament in the best possible way and try to advance in the Concachampions, but the task has been complicated for the Uruguayan coach. Tigres arrive at this playoff after being beaten and eliminated in the Concacaf Champions League, 3-1, by León, and thus losing their ticket to the final of that competition. Undoubtedly, it was a hard blow for one of the most important squads in the MX League, so the felines want to turn the page and will go into this match with the obligation of qualifying for the Quarter-Finals in order to make up for the bitter moment they experienced during the week. In the local tournament, Tigres closed the regular phase with a 3-1 defeat against León, finishing in seventh place with 25 points, the result of 7 wins, 4 ties and 6 defeats.
Liga MX Playoffs
We are in the final phase of the 2023 Clausura and the Liguilla of Mexican soccer is still waiting for the last remaining team that will be in the Fiesta Grande. Tonight both Tigres and Puebla will be playing for a pass to the next round of the competition, where both had a regular season with only five points being the difference and now, they must give their best to have a place in the Liguilla. Although the betting odds give Tigres as the favorite for being the home team and for having a better squad, Puebla wants to pull off a surprise and eliminate one of the favorites; they must not make any mistakes or it will cost them dearly.
The match will be played at the Stadium Universitario
The Tigres - Puebla match will be played at the Universitario 'El Volcan' stadium, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:10 pm (ET).
