Watford vs Stoke City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

What time is Watford vs Stoke City match day 46 of the EFL Championship?
Where and how to watch Watford vs Stoke City online live in the EFL Championship
The match will be televised on Sky Sports.
Watford vs Stoke City can be tuned in from Blue To Go's live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Last match between them
The last time these two teams met was on October 2 last year, and on that occasion Watford defeated Stoke City 4-0, a match where they dominated the game, this was the last time the two teams met.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice in this match will be referee Lewis Smith, who will have the obligation to use his experience to bring order to this match, which will be very close.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match that promises plenty of goals and excitement.
Background
The record leans towards Stoke City as they have met on 10 occasions, leaving a record of 5 wins for Stoke City, a draw and 4 wins for Watford, so tomorrow Stoke City will come out as favorites to take the 3 points.
How is Stoke City coming along?
On the other hand, Stoke City comes from losing 1-0 against QPR, a match where they were widely outplayed, in the general table they are in the 16th position with 53 points and a record of 14 wins, 11 draws and 20 defeats, they will look for a win tomorrow to get out of the bottom places in the general table of the EFL Championship, this way the two teams arrive to one more match day, Stoke city will be looking to close this season in the EFL Championship in the best way possible.
How does Watford arrive?
Watford comes from a two-goal draw against Sunderland, a match that was very exciting with 4 goals and with two teams that sought the victory and in the end had to share points, in the overall table is in 13th position with 60 points and a record of 15 wins, 15 draws and 15 defeats, will seek to win tomorrow to continue adding points in the EFL Championship.
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 8:00 a.m.
Spain: 10:00 a.m.
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
Japan: 18:00 hours
India: 18:00 hours
Nigeria: 17:00 hours
South Africa: 5 p.m.
Australia: 17:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 17:00 hours