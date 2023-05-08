Leon vs San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
León vs Atlético San Luis in Liga MX
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this León vs Atlético San Luis match in the Liga MX.
What time is León vs Atlético San Luis match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game León vs Atlético San Luis of March 07th in several countries:
Mexico: 19:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 21:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Where and how to watch León vs Atlético San Luis and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports.
If you want to watch Leon vs Atletico San Luis in streaming you can watch it on Fox Sports Premium and Claro Sports.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Necaxa and Toluca have met on 15 occasions, leaving 8 wins for the Panzas Verdes, 4 draws and 3 wins for the San Luis team, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the scales on their side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 1 win has gone to the San Luis side, while the Panzas Verdes have 3 wins and a somewhat uneven scoreline, with only one draw in the last 5 meetings.
León 2-0 Atlético San Luis, Mar 4, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis 1-2 León, 3 Jul, 2022, Liga MX
Atletico San Luis 2-0 Leon, 9 Apr, 2022, Liga MX
León 0-0 Atlético San Luis, 2 Oct, 2021, Liga MX
León 3-1 Atlético San Luis, 1 Feb, 2021, Liga MX
How is Leon coming?
The locals are coming off a 3-1 win over Tigres in their last Concachampions match, having won 2, drawn 1 and lost 2 of their last 5 matches, so they may not be confident at this early stage and can make up for this match.
León 3-1 Tigres UANL, 3 May, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
León 3-0 Tigres UANL, 30 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 2-1 Leon, 25 Apr, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
Tijuana 0-0 Leon, 21 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
León 0-2 Guadalajara, 15 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
How is San Luis doing?
The visitors lost 1-3 against Atlas, in the previous Liga MX duel, in their last 5 duels they have a very good streak, having 2 draws, 2 defeats and 1 win.
Atlético San Luis 0-0 Atlas, 29 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 2-1 Atlético San Luis, 22 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis 2-0 FC Juárez, 13 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 3-1 Atlético San Luis, 9 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis 2-1 Mazatlán FC, 2 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this León player
Víctor Dávila, a 25-year-old Chilean striker, has been the top scorer for the Panzas Verdes this season, his performance has been good, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team this season, he currently has 15 games played as a starter and 0 as a substitute, in addition to 5 goals and 2 assists, so he will be looking to score this matchday and move forward.
Watch out for this San Luis player
Léo Bonatini, 29 year old Brazilian forward has been in charge of being the goal scorer of the Rays this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 12 games as a starter and 5 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 3 goals in his account, in addition to 2 assists.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Leon vs Atletico San Luis, a Liga MX match. The match will take place at the Nou Camp, at 21:06 hours.