Birmingham vs Sheffield United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship

Birmingham

How and where to watch the Birmingham vs Sheffield United match live?

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Birmingham vs Sheffield United match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Birmingham vs Sheffield United of 8th May 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11 am:  No transmission

USA 10 am ET: No transmission

Speak up, Paul Heckingbottom!

"It's been a long and difficult campaign, but the commitment of everyone associated with Sheffield United has been rewarded with promotion to the top flight. April was tough, a total of eight games, including an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, but we didn't allow that game to distract us from our main goal of picking up league points to get over the line.

This award is for everyone at the club, including our fantastic supporters."

Speak up, John Eustace!

"We are playing against a fantastic team that is coming up this season. We know it's going to be a very tough game, it's going to be tough, but an opportunity for us to come out on top. 

We've given some minutes to some younger players in the last three or four games and we're going to try to mix it up. I'm extremely proud of the whole club. The team, the players, the fans. It was a great group effort to get to 53 points and we want to add a few more now. We had a good week, the preparation was good. We managed to recover almost everybody, even Troy (Deeney) and Dion (Sanderson), Tahith (Chong) went to see a specialist today about what is going to happen with his knee. Hopefully it won't be too serious. We certainly won't see him this Monday, but fingers crossed we have some positive news. 

"The fans have been unbelievable this season, we couldn't have achieved what we have without them. There have been some great games, fantastic memories and they have been brilliant."

Confrontation in the first round

Birmingham became the first team to stop Sheffield United from winning at home this season when they recovered from a deficit and earned a point in South Yorkshire, leaving the score at 1-1.
Classification

The Blades

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League by securing second place in the English second division with a total of 88 points. Such a feat by the Blades was achieved with two games to spare. A 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion sealed the deal, and the Blades followed that up with a 4-1 thrashing of Preston North End, ending the Lilywhites' dreams of playoff soccer.
Blues

Birmingham come into the last game of the season looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat away to Coventry City. The Blues are not in danger of relegation and much less of the playoffs. In 17th place, they have 53 points.
Eye on the game

Birmingham vs Sheffield United live this Monday (8), at the St Andrew's Stadium at 10 am ET, for the EFL Championship. The match is valid for the 46th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Birmingham vs Sheffield United Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
