Arouca vs Porto: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga

Speak up, Sergio Conceição!
I see a consistent Arouca as a team, they haven't lost for a long time and lost the last game, but I think they are a team that organizes themselves in an interesting way in the different moments of the game, they can add some elements to the defensive line, which makes it difficult for the opponent. A team with an interesting cohesion, a positive soccer and with players who know what they are doing. In the front, Antony gives speed to the game and Mujica positions himself well, who understands what are the moments to attack and when he should be a support to the midline. It is a very interesting team, which has made a championship according to the soccer they have been playing. A constant evolution, which is admirable, and we are expecting a difficult game between the second in the table and the fifth.
Quite honestly, we are paying attention to the championship. It's not up to me to analyze the opponents' games, but to prepare my team. We are aware of who is ahead, Benfica, and who is behind, Braga, but they don't interfere in our path. While coaching the team, I had the feeling that we are totally confident in what lies ahead. A mature team, that trained with the same joy as always and with maximum dedication. No one will discourage us, we are firm until the end of the championship and then, the reckoning will be done".
Speak up, Armando Evangelista!
We know what Porto wants and we know what we want, but as much respect as we have for Porto, it doesn't concern us what they have to win or what they want to win. What concerns us is our fight, we know what we want from this game, knowing beforehand that we will find one of the most intense teams in this championship. It's obvious that with the possibilities we have of succeeding, we'll have to at least match that intensity and have a huge focus on the incidences in the game, because it's an opponent whose value will force us to have an extra attention. Any distraction can lead us to suffer.
Arouca is well, the team is well, it is not the result of the last game [defeat against Rio Ave] that affects us. The team is moralized and it is within this that we look at this game. We have to believe in the possibilities of being able to win. It is a difficult test, but it is another possibility to show that our fifth place is not a coincidence.
Honestly, no. We are talking about a team that is used to playing with even smaller match differences. The very management of their coach, Sérgio Conceição, ended up being a management that didn't overload the team in that way in physical terms. Two three players played the 120 minutes, the rest played around 60 minutes. Management done, experienced players, used to playing in a short period of time. So, it doesn't seem that overtime is going to be a preponderant factor for the unfolding of the match in Arouca.
Now, in terms of strategy, in terms of spaces to explore and to attract the opponent, obviously I can't divulge it, because it would put me in a disadvantageous situation regarding the game strategy, also because I don't believe Sérgio Conceição is going to divulge which strategy he is going to use to get more out of the game against Arouca. We know this Porto very well. We were not happy in the two previous games [defeats at Dragão, 1-5, League, 0-4, Portuguese Cup], but the truth. It is also that we still haven't played at our home with Porto. We want to show above all that there was an evolution from the Arouca that faced Porto in the past to the Arouca of today".
