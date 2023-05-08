Arouca vs Porto: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga
Image: VAVEL Brazil

5:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Arouca vs Porto match live?

If you want to directly stream it: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Español

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Arouca vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Arouca vs Porto of 8th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica +

Bolivia 4:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil 5:15 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Chile 4:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Colombia 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Ecuador 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

USA 4:15 pm ET: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Español

Spain 10:15 pm: RTPi

Mexico 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Paraguay 4:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Peru 3:15 pm:GolTV Latinoamerica

Uruguay 5:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Venezuela 4:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

4:50 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Sergio Conceição!

"A difficult game, a good team, which exceeded the expectations people might have at the beginning of the season. We already faced Arouca, but they are different times and different stories.

I see a consistent Arouca as a team, they haven't lost for a long time and lost the last game, but I think they are a team that organizes themselves in an interesting way in the different moments of the game, they can add some elements to the defensive line, which makes it difficult for the opponent. A team with an interesting cohesion, a positive soccer and with players who know what they are doing. In the front, Antony gives speed to the game and Mujica positions himself well, who understands what are the moments to attack and when he should be a support to the midline. It is a very interesting team, which has made a championship according to the soccer they have been playing. A constant evolution, which is admirable, and we are expecting a difficult game between the second in the table and the fifth.

Quite honestly, we are paying attention to the championship. It's not up to me to analyze the opponents' games, but to prepare my team. We are aware of who is ahead, Benfica, and who is behind, Braga, but they don't interfere in our path. While coaching the team, I had the feeling that we are totally confident in what lies ahead. A mature team, that trained with the same joy as always and with maximum dedication. No one will discourage us, we are firm until the end of the championship and then, the reckoning will be done".

4:45 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Porto

Diogo Costa; Manafá, Pepe, Fabio Cardoso, Wendell; Otavio, Uribe, Eustáquio, Pepê; Evanilson, Taremi. 
4:40 AM2 hours ago

Porto's situation

João Mário is still in the medical department and ends up being the only one missing for Sérgio Conceição.
4:35 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Armando Evangelista!

"I spoke out because I felt that in that game there was some injustice in relation to what the result was. It's not about revolt, it's about wanting to win and be competitive. This is another game in which we will look for that. Our success will not come from rebellion nor from our heads being out of place, but from focusing on what is our way of playing, our strategy, and our concentration in front of an opponent that will cause us many problems.

We know what Porto wants and we know what we want, but as much respect as we have for Porto, it doesn't concern us what they have to win or what they want to win. What concerns us is our fight, we know what we want from this game, knowing beforehand that we will find one of the most intense teams in this championship. It's obvious that with the possibilities we have of succeeding, we'll have to at least match that intensity and have a huge focus on the incidences in the game, because it's an opponent whose value will force us to have an extra attention. Any distraction can lead us to suffer.

Arouca is well, the team is well, it is not the result of the last game [defeat against Rio Ave] that affects us. The team is moralized and it is within this that we look at this game. We have to believe in the possibilities of being able to win. It is a difficult test, but it is another possibility to show that our fifth place is not a coincidence.

Honestly, no. We are talking about a team that is used to playing with even smaller match differences. The very management of their coach, Sérgio Conceição, ended up being a management that didn't overload the team in that way in physical terms. Two three players played the 120 minutes, the rest played around 60 minutes. Management done, experienced players, used to playing in a short period of time. So, it doesn't seem that overtime is going to be a preponderant factor for the unfolding of the match in Arouca.

Now, in terms of strategy, in terms of spaces to explore and to attract the opponent, obviously I can't divulge it, because it would put me in a disadvantageous situation regarding the game strategy, also because I don't believe Sérgio Conceição is going to divulge which strategy he is going to use to get more out of the game against Arouca. We know this Porto very well. We were not happy in the two previous games [defeats at Dragão, 1-5, League, 0-4, Portuguese Cup], but the truth. It is also that we still haven't played at our home with Porto. We want to show above all that there was an evolution from the Arouca that faced Porto in the past to the Arouca of today".

4:30 AM2 hours ago
Photo: Arouca
4:25 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Arouca

De Arrubarrena; Milovanov, Galovic, Opoku, Quaresma; Alan Ruiz, Oriol Busquets, David Simão; Antony, Mujica, Morlaye Sylla.
4:20 AM2 hours ago

Arouca's situation

Armando Evangelista will not have two players at his disposal. Vitinho and Oday Dabbagh are injured.
4:15 AM2 hours ago

Porto

Porto played in the middle of the week and won a tough classification for the final of the Portuguese Cup, against Famalicao, in which they won only in the final stretch of extra time, by the score of 3-2. In the league, the Dragons have an unbeaten run of seven games, with the last defeat at the end of February, precisely on the 26th, to Gil Vicente. The blue and white team is second in the league with 73 points, seven points behind the rival and leader Benfica.
4:10 AM2 hours ago

Arouca

Arouca lost the unbeaten run of eight games when stumbling to Rio Ave in the last match, by 1-0. Despite this, they are in fifth place, inside the Conference League qualification zone, with 48 points, four more than Vitoria de Guimaraes.
4:05 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Arouca vs Porto live this Monday (8), at the Municipal Stadium Arouca at 4:15 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 31th round of the competition.
4:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga Match: Arouca vs Porto Live Updates!

