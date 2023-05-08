Fulham vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023
What time is Fulham vs Leicester City match for Premier League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Fulham vs Leicester City of May 8th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC and Telemundo

Spain: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount Plus and Claro video

Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Last games Fulham vs Leicester City

The history has been very balanced in the last five matches, with two wins per side and one draw.

Leicester City 0-1 Fulham, Premier League 2023

Fulham 0-2 Leicester City, Premier League 2021

Leicester City 1-2 Fulham, Premier League 2020

Leicester City 3-1 Fulham, Premier League 2019

Fulham 1-1 Leicester City, Premier League 2018

Key Player Leicester City

The experienced Jamie Vardy has not had a great season and has struggled to become regular, however, every time he is on the pitch he can be a danger in the attacking area, remembering that he was the scorer of the last draw against Everton at home.
Key player Fulham

Just as it happened last season in the Second Division, in this campaign the scorer has been Aleksandar Mitrović, who has contributed with 11 goals in the tournament and who will look to continue increasing his quota for this Monday's clash.
Last lineup Leicester City

31 Daniel Iversen, 4 Caglar Söyüncü, 3 Wout Faes, 33 Luke Thomas, 27 Timothy Castagne, 10 James Maddison, 25 Wilfred Ndidi, 42 Boubakary Soumaré, 9 Jamie Vardy, 7 Harvey Barnes, 8 Youri Tielemans.
Last lineup Fulham

17 Bernd Leno, 31 Issa Diop, 4 Tosin Adarabioyo, 33 Antonee Robinson, 12 Cédric Soares, 10 Tom Cairney, 26 João Palhinha, 28 Sasa Lukic, 30 Carlos Vinicius, 20 Willian, 8 Harry Wilson.
Leicester City: out of the danger zone

With a couple of draws in a row at the start of this matchday, Leicester City has momentarily moved out of the relegation zone, but it is obliged to win this Monday, because it let go the win at home last Monday against Everton, which was a direct rival in the fight against relegation.
Fulham: excellent comeback

Although mathematically they still have a chance to qualify for an international tournament place for next year, the reality is that Fulham has it very complicated, but, beyond that, it should be noted that in their first season they are in the top 10 and will save the category so as not to return later to the EFL Championship.
The Kick-off

The Fulham vs Leicester City match will be played at the Craven Cottage Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
