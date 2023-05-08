Fulham vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Fulham vs Leicester City Live Score in Premier League 2023
What time is Fulham vs Leicester City match for Premier League 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC and Telemundo
Spain: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount Plus and Claro video
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Fulham vs Leicester City
Leicester City 0-1 Fulham, Premier League 2023
Fulham 0-2 Leicester City, Premier League 2021
Leicester City 1-2 Fulham, Premier League 2020
Leicester City 3-1 Fulham, Premier League 2019
Fulham 1-1 Leicester City, Premier League 2018