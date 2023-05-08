Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Arabian League 2023
Image: Sporting News

2:00 AMan hour ago

1:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej match for Saudi Arabian League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej of May 8th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM on Claro Sports

Bolivia: 12:00 PM on Claro Sports

Brazil: 1:00 PM on Claro Sports

Chile: 1:00 PM on Claro Sports

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM on Claro Sports

Colombia: 11:00 AM on Claro Sports

Ecuador: 11:00 AM on Claro Sports

United States (ET): 12:00 PM to be confirmed

Spain: 6:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 10:00 AM on Claro Sports

Paraguay: 1:00 PM on Claro Sports

Peru: 11:00 AM on Claro Sports

Uruguay: 1:00 PM on Claro Sports

1:50 AM2 hours ago

Last games Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej

Al Nassr have dominated the series in the most recent five meetings, winning two games (including the first leg of this campaign) and drawing three.

Al Khaleej 0-1 Al Nassr, season 2022

Al Khaleej 0-3 Al Nassr, 2017 season

Al Nassr 0-1 Al Khaleej, 2016 season

Al Nassr 1-1 Al Khaleej, season 2016

Al Khaleej 1-1 Al Nassr, season 2015

1:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Al Khaleej

He is the team's center forward and the man who can make the difference, plus he comes from scoring goal last week, so Sokol Cikalleshi will be the player to watch for the visiting team.
1:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Al Nassr

There is no doubt that all eyes will be on what star player Cristiano Ronaldo does or doesn't do on the pitch, who has had a hard time adapting to the Arab league and who is even being considered to leave at the end of the season with the mission of returning to Europe.
Image: Sporting News
1:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Al Khaleej

Marwan Al-Haidari, Omar Al-Aowda, Mohammed Al-Khabrani, Izuchukwu Jude Anthony, Pedro Amaral, Khaled Al-Semeiry, Lucas Souza, Morato, André Poko, Fábio Martins, Sokol Cikalleshi.
1:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Al Nassr

Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Oujami, Alvaro Gonzalez, Ghislain Konan, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Ayman Yahya, Ali Al-Hassan, Luiz Gustavo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Cristiano Ronaldo.
1:25 AM2 hours ago

Al Khaleej: A point to avoid relegation

In the Saudi Arabian League, relegation does exist and Al Khaleej is two points above the relegation zone, which is why it is urgent for them to get points wherever and however they can with the mission of saving the category, especially in this complicated visit they will have to make.
1:20 AM2 hours ago

Al Nassr: thinking about the title

With five matches remaining, including this game, Al Nassr is three points behind the leader with the same number of matches, which is why they cannot slacken off in the remainder of the championship and must win every point, especially when playing at home, such as this Monday's match under the leadership of Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej match will be played at the KSU Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
1:10 AM2 hours ago

