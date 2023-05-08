Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Arabian League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Live Score in Saudi Arabian League 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej match for the Saudi Arabian League 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej match for Saudi Arabian League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej of May 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on Claro Sports
Brazil: 1:00 PM on Claro Sports
Chile: 1:00 PM on Claro Sports
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM on Claro Sports
Colombia: 11:00 AM on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on Claro Sports
United States (ET): 12:00 PM to be confirmed
Spain: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 10:00 AM on Claro Sports
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on Claro Sports
Peru: 11:00 AM on Claro Sports
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on Claro Sports
Last games Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej
Al Nassr have dominated the series in the most recent five meetings, winning two games (including the first leg of this campaign) and drawing three.
Al Khaleej 0-1 Al Nassr, season 2022
Al Khaleej 0-3 Al Nassr, 2017 season
Al Nassr 0-1 Al Khaleej, 2016 season
Al Nassr 1-1 Al Khaleej, season 2016
Al Khaleej 1-1 Al Nassr, season 2015
Key Player Al Khaleej
He is the team's center forward and the man who can make the difference, plus he comes from scoring goal last week, so Sokol Cikalleshi will be the player to watch for the visiting team.
Key player Al Nassr
There is no doubt that all eyes will be on what star player Cristiano Ronaldo does or doesn't do on the pitch, who has had a hard time adapting to the Arab league and who is even being considered to leave at the end of the season with the mission of returning to Europe.
Last lineup Al Khaleej
Marwan Al-Haidari, Omar Al-Aowda, Mohammed Al-Khabrani, Izuchukwu Jude Anthony, Pedro Amaral, Khaled Al-Semeiry, Lucas Souza, Morato, André Poko, Fábio Martins, Sokol Cikalleshi.
Last lineup Al Nassr
Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Oujami, Alvaro Gonzalez, Ghislain Konan, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Ayman Yahya, Ali Al-Hassan, Luiz Gustavo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al Khaleej: A point to avoid relegation
In the Saudi Arabian League, relegation does exist and Al Khaleej is two points above the relegation zone, which is why it is urgent for them to get points wherever and however they can with the mission of saving the category, especially in this complicated visit they will have to make.
Al Nassr: thinking about the title
With five matches remaining, including this game, Al Nassr is three points behind the leader with the same number of matches, which is why they cannot slacken off in the remainder of the championship and must win every point, especially when playing at home, such as this Monday's match under the leadership of Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Kick-off
The Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej match will be played at the KSU Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Saudi Arabian League 2023: Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.