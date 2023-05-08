Brighton vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Brighton vs Everton live of the Premier League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Brighton vs Everton live for matchday 35 of the 2022-2023 Premier League, as well as the most recent information coming from Falmer Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Brighton vs Everton online and live in the Premier League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Brighton vs Everton match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 12:30 p.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 5:30 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. on Paramount+
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Dwight McNeil, a must see player!
The Everton winger is one of the team's most important figures, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to stay among the British elite, he may have many more minutes to show its quality and help the team fight for permanence in the Premier League. During last season he played 40 games for Burnley and became an interesting promise, prompting Everton to sign him. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, so far he has 5 goals and 2 assists in 35 games played.
How does Everton arrive?
Everton appears in this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight for permanence in the Premier League, the team is located in the nineteenth position, 2 points away from achieving salvation with 29 units, after 6 victories, 11 draws and 17 losses. Everton have not had the best season and have not achieved the expected results. However, Everton still has a mathematical chance of escaping relegation and depends on himself in the last 4 games of the season. Some interesting players on the roster are Alex Iwobi, Dwight McNeil, Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon and Jordan Pickford. Everton does not come out as the favorite in this duel, but the team will seek to add points at any cost to achieve salvation.
Solly March, a must see player!
The Brighton forward is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. March is looking to continue his development in English football and be a key player for Brighton in attack. This is one of Brighton's pillars and his offensive contribution is vital to the team's aspirations in all competitions. During the past season, the forward participated in 33 games where he got 2 assists. The Briton had a great start to the season and, for now, has 8 goals and 5 assists in 30 games played.
How does Brighton get here?
Brighton continues with its 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in eighth position with 27 points, after 8 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses. The Seagulls are located 6 points away from the positions of teams that qualify for UEFA European competitions and that is the goal in mind of the team. These come from beating Middlesbrough in the FA Cup to get into the fourth round of the British Cup, where they expect a rival between Liverpool and Wolves. Some interesting names in this group are Pervis Estupiñan, Billy Gilmour, Julio Enciso, Simon Adingra and Facundo Buonanotte, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the soccer season. These are not the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise and surpass Liverpool in the competition.
Where's the game?
The Falmer Stadium located in the city of Brighton will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has a capacity for 31,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2011.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brighton vs Everton match, corresponding to day 35 of the Premier League 2022-2023. The match will take place at Falmer Stadium, at 10:30 o'clock.