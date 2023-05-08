Middlesbrough vs Coventry City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Middlesbrough line-up
For his part, Wilder may field the following eleven to face Coventry. Steffen, Dijksteel, Mcnair, Lenihan, Bola, Barlaser, Hackney, Jones, Akpom, Mcgree and Archer.
Coventry's possible line-up
Robinson may field the following eleven to face Middlesbrough. Wilson, McNally, Mcfadzean, Doyle, Eccles, Kelly, Hamer, Norton-Cuffy, Bidwell, Gyokeres and Godden.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Middlesbrough vs Coventry City of 8th May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM,
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brasil: 11:00 AM.
Chile: 10:00 AM.
Colombia: 9:00 AM.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM.
USA (ET): 9:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 8:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 11:00 AM.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Middlesbrough vs Coventry City can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 50 times, where Coventry has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of one victory. Wilder's side have won on 18 occasions, while Middlesbrough have won in 17 matches. In fifteen other matches they have drawn against each other.
Coventry standings
On the other hand, Coventry is positioned in fifth place in the EFL Championship, and with this matchday to go, they may even be out of the play offs for promotion to the Premier League. Robins' team has 69 points, three points away from the playoff places. On the road, they have 29 points in 22 games, having won seven times, eight draws and seven defeats.
Middlesbrough standings
Middlesbrough are already assured of fourth place with 74 points, five points behind third-placed Luton and five points behind their opponents in this game. They have now gone two consecutive games without a win. At home, they have collected 45 points from 22 games, having won 13 matches, six draws and three defeats.
Coventry's last game
Coventry had a great win at their home stadium against Birmingham. The City of Coventry Stadium experienced another victory for their team after knowing that they are a playoff team looking for a place in the Premier League. The result of the match was 2-0 for the locals. The first half was enough for Robinson's team to seal the match. Eccles scored in the third minute of the match, taking advantage of Gyokeres' assist. At the end of the first half, Gyokeres scored the penalty before the break to increase the lead to two goals. In the end, the match ended with the home side winning 2-0 against Birmingham.
Middlesbrough's last match
Middlesbrough lost in their previous match against Rotherham. The result of the match was 1-0 in favor of the home side. The first 45 minutes were goalless and they had to wait until the second half to open the scoring. The home side took the lead with Odofin's goal in the 48th minute, where Dijksteel was sent off in the 45th minute. In the end, Rotherham won the game by the narrowest of margins with Odofin's goal.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Middlesbrough vs Coventry City this Monday, May 8 at 16.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 46th round of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.