Burnley vs Cardiff City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Game

Where and how to watch Burnley vs Cardiff City online and live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Burnley vs Cardiff City match in various countries:
Argentina: 11 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 10 hours in Star+
Brazil: 11 hours without Transmission
Chile: 11 hours on Star+
Colombia: 9 hours in Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours in Star+
US (ET): 10 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 15 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 8 hours in Star+
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 9 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+
Nathan Tella, a must see player!
The Burnley winger is going through a great moment as he is the top benchmark and scorer for his team. During last season he played 20 games, where he contributed 2 goals and 3 assists for Southampton, but he failed to join the team. His mission now is to add his ability and help Burnley get among the great English powers and can take the team to the first division. Tella will seek to take advantage of this tournament to improve his performance and be one of the team's figures. He currently marches with 19 goals and 3 assists in 39 games played.
How does Burnley get here?
Burnley continues with its 2022-2023 EFL Championship season where it remains in the first position with 83 points, after 24 wins, 11 draws and 2 losses. The Clarets are located 13 points away from their closest pursuer and are candidates for direct promotion to the Premier League and that is the main objective in mind of the team. These come from leaving Fleetwood out in the FA Cup to get into the Quarterfinals of the British Cup, where they will face one of the favorites for the title. Some interesting names in this group are Jay Rodríguez, Nathan Tella, Anass Zaroury, Ian Maatsen and Josh Brownhill, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the soccer season. Burnley is already presented to its people as the champion of the EFL Championship and will try to get a victory in the last game of the season. They achieved direct promotion and from next season they return to the Premier League.
Callum O’Dowda, a must see player!
The Cardiff City striker is one of the team's new promises. Last season he had limited participation due to an injury that sidelined him for half the season. During the last season for Bristol City, the Irishman participated in 11 games in all team competitions, in these games he scored only 1 goal. O'Dowda's goal is to once again be one of the decisive players in the championship and make Cardiff City a competitive team again, in addition to recovering its level ahead of the 2026 World Cup with Ireland. Currently, the Irishman marches with 11 goals and 2 assists in 23 games played.
How does the Cardiff arrive?
The Cardiff team begins a new campaign in the EFL Championship with the aim of getting back into the positions fighting for promotion to the Premier League. On this occasion, Cardiff City has presented some additions, the most notable being Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Callum O'Dowda, Sheyi Ojo and Andy Rinomhota. Cardiff City's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the EFL Championship and fight for promotion to the first division. They finished the 2021-2022 season of the EFL Championship in eighteenth position in the table with 53 points after 15 wins, 8 draws and 23 losses. This is why the team has strengthened itself with the aim of not dropping points against its direct rivals and being at the top of the league.
Where's the game?
The Turf Moor located in the city of Burnley will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to close this season of the EFL Championship 2022-2023 in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 21,900 fans and was inaugurated in 1883.
