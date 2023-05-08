Millwall vs Blackburn: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship
Retrospect

There are 49 matches between these two teams, with 11 wins for Millwall, 25 for Blackburn and 13 draws. In the Championship there are 43 matches, with nine Millwall wins, 11 draws, and 23 Blackburn wins. At home Millwall hosted Blackburn 25 times, with six wins, 10 defeats and nine draws. In the Championship there are 21 matches, with five wins, eight draws and eight defeats.
Probable Blackburn

The likely Blackburn team for the match is: Pears, Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam and Pickering; Travis, Wharton, Thomas, Szmodics and Brereton; Dolan.
Probable Millwall

Millwall's probable team for the match is: Long, Leonard, Hutchinson and Cooper; McNamara, Mitchell, Caville and Styles; Flemming, Bradshaw and Watmore.
Injuries

Millwall will have no absentees for this match, while Dack is out in Blackburn's side, injured.
Championship

Millwall is in sixth position with 68 points, one below Coventry, two above Sunderland, West Bromwich and Blackburn themselves, who are in ninth position, three above Swansea and Preston, four above Norwich and six above Watford.
Last Matches: Blackburn

Blackburn come in with two draws and one defeat in their last games. The first draw was on April 22, 1-1 away to Preston, with Szmodics opening the scoring and Hyam equalizing. On Tuesday (25) the defeat came by 1-0 to Burnley, with a goal by Benson. And on Monday (01) the draw came at home, 1-1, with Luton Town, with Lockyer opening the scoring and Carter equalizing.
Last Matches: Millwall

Millwall comes into this game with two losses and one win. The first defeat was to Birmingham, 1-0, at home, on April 18, with a goal by Jutkiewicz. On April 22, the away defeat came to Wigan, 2-1, with Keane opening the scoring for Wigan, Saville equalizing and Aasgaard giving the home side the victory. On Friday, the away win was 3-2 against Blackpool, with goals from Bradshaw (2) and Flemming, while Yates and Fiorini scored.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Championship match: Millwall vs Blackburn Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

