Empoli vs Salernitana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Italian Serie A 2023 Match

Follow here Empoli vs Salernitana Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Empoli vs Salernitana Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Empoli vs Salernitana match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Empoli vs Salernitana of May 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 10:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 5:30 PM.
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Salernitanalast line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Guillermo Ochoa, Lorenzo Pirola, Norbert Gyömber, Domagoj Bradaric, Flavius Daniliuc, Tonny Vilhena, Lassana Coulibaly, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Boulaye Dia, Antonio Candreva and Krzysztof Piatek.
Empoli last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Samuele Perisan, Sebastiano Luperto, Adrian Ismajli, Fabiano Parisi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Roberto Piccoli, Razvan Marin, Tommaso Baldanzi, Filippo Bandinelli, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and Francesco Caputo.
Salernitana Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Salernitana's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Empoli. Senegal striker Boulaye Dia (#11), in the 2022-2023 season, has scored 15 goals, making him the team's top scorer. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Antonio Candreva (#87), he plays in the midfielder position and is the second highest assister on the team with 3 assists in 31 games played. He got his third assist last game and could get his fourth on Monday. Finally, the 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (#13) who is a very important player and has a lot of experience. He is new to the team, he has made 63 saves in 16 games and we should keep an eye on him.
Salernitana in the tournament
The Salernitana soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very badly, they are in the fourteenth position of the general table with 7 games won, 14 tied and 12 lost, getting 35 points. This year they are looking to save themselves from relegation and they should not waste any opportunity to get 3 points. Their last game was on May 3, 2023, they drew 3-3 against Fiorentina at Arechi and thus achieved their fourteenth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Empoli Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Empoli's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against Salernitana. The Italian midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi (#35), in the 2022-2023 season, has scored 5 goals, making him the second highest scorer on the team. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Francesco Caputo (#19), he plays in the forward position and is the team's highest assister with 4 assists in 33 games played. He got his fourth assist last game and could get his fifth on Monday. Finally, the striker Nicolò Cambiaghi (#28) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's top scorer this season with 5 goals in 23 games played and we could see him get his sixth goal against Salernitana.
Empoli in the tournament
The Empoli soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very badly, they are in the fifteenth position of the general table with 8 games won, 11 tied and 14 lost, getting 35 points. The game on Monday will be very difficult as Salernitana is a good team, but Empoli has the talent to fight with them. Their last game was on May 4, 2023, they won 3-1 against Bologna at the Carlo Castellani and thus achieved their eighth victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Carlo Castellani is located in the city of Empoli, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 16,800 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 19, 1965 and is currently the home of Empoli FC in Serie A.