Real Madrid looking to make another UEFA Champions League final

On Monday ahead of the UEFA Champions League semifinal Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos met the media to discuss the rematch between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Once again a spot in the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul, Turkey is on the line, and this time Manchester City has a new weapon in Norweigan superstar Erling Haaland.

Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm and has already broken the record for most goals in a season and is the best player in the league right now.

The 14-time UEFA League champions look to counter that with a superstar of its own in Karim Benzema who continues to lead this team despite the fact they won't win La Liga due to the resurgence in Barcelona.

It's Champions League or bust for the kings of Spain and with rumors swirling that this could be Ancelotti's last year with the club he feels the team needs to go out and give everything it has.

" It's going to be a tough match", Ancelotti said. " We have to try and play to our full potential and be fully motivated, mentally, physically alert but I think the tie will be decided in that return leg and we want to take a good result back".

The last time these two met Real Madrid edged them 6-5 on aggregate losing a tight first leg 4-3 but coming back to win the second leg 3-1 to book their spot in the finals.

" They play well and score lots of goals", said Kroos. " They are good at the back and you play against a side that can score 3-4 goals per game and you have to defend well but we are at home and we want to attack and hopefully score goals and we have played many big games and got that big game experience and I think it can be important in these type of games and hopefully things go our way".

The first leg is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9th at the famous Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and the second leg is scheduled for May 17th at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 pm local time and 3:00 pm Eastern time