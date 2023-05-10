Atlante vs Tapatio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga de Expansion MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Atlante vs Tapatio LIVE in the 1st leg Semifinal of the Liga de Expansion MX.
In a few moments, we'll share with you the starting lineups for Atlante vs Tapatio live in the first leg of the Liga de Expansion MX Semifinal, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Azulgrana. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Atlante vs Tapatío and live in the Semifinal IDA of the Liga de Expansión MX.
The Atlante vs Tapatío match will be broadcast on TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports, TVC and Marca Claro.
If you want to watch Atlante vs Tapatío in streaming, it will be broadcast on Star+, Fox Sports Play, Blue To Go, VIX+ and on Youtube on Claro Sports.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Atlante vs Tapatio game in the MX Expansion League Semifinal?
This is the kick-off time for the Atlante vs Tapatío game on May 10 in several countries:
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 7:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Spain: 01:00 hours
Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium
It is a stadium located in Mexico City and has been the home stadium of different teams such as Cruz Azul and Atlante, besides hosting soccer matches, it is also a stadium designed for American soccer matches, it has a capacity for 36 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on October 6, 1946, being one of the most important and oldest stadiums in Mexican soccer, it will be the scenario where Atlante and Tapatío will open the semifinals of the MX Expansion League.
Last Game
The last time these two teams met was on January 13 of this year, in the regular season, when Tapatío defeated Atlante 4-3 in a huge match, a match that was full of emotions, adrenaline and intensity, and it is expected that this semifinal will be the same.
Last Lineup Tapatío
27. Jose Rangel, 15. Luis Olivas, 45. Raúl Martinez, 54. Miguel Gomez, 237. Mateo Chavez, 52. Christopher Engelhart, 47. Oscar Macias, 33. Zahid Muñoz, 58. Alejandro Organista, 35. Sebastian Bouquet, 59. Juan Brigido.
Last Lineup Atlante
20th Humberto Hernandez, 19th Juan Portales, 27th Armando Escobar, 5th Francisco Reyes, 28th Elbis, 6th Miguel Velázquez, 8th Omar Soto, 13th Maximiliano Garcia, 14th Rolando González, 16th Jonathan Martínez, 26th Daniel López.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises many goals and emotions in these semifinals.
Background
Their record is very even, as they have met on 6 occasions, leaving a record of 2 wins for Atlante, 2 draws and 2 wins for Tapatío. Despite this record, the favorite in this match is Atlante, as they are in a better moment and know what it is like to play matches of this caliber.
How does Tapatío arrive?
Tapatio comes from eliminating Coyotes of Tlaxcala by the rule of the standings since on aggregate they were tied at 3 goals, but it was undoubtedly the most hard-fought and heartfelt series of the Quarterfinals, Tapatio despite having the second leg at home, will not start as a favorite because of what they suffered against Coyotes, a team that managed to make the Guadalajara team suffer, in this way the two teams reach the Semifinals of the Expansion League Mx.
How is Atlante arriving?
Atlante comes from eliminating Raya2 in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 aggregate score, in the first leg they tied at the BBVA, but in the second leg they were superior to the team from Monterrey and at home and with their people they defeated Raya2 1-0 to win the ticket to the best 4 of the competition, they will face Tapatío, a series that looks to be very close, but with Atlante as a little more of a favorite to qualify to the Grand Final.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Atlante vs Tapatío match, corresponding to the 1st Leg Semifinal of the Liga de Expansión MX. The match will take place at the Estadio Azulgrana, at 17:00.