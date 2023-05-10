Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 5 between Atripalda and Salerno

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 5 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 5 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 5 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
👕 Jersey wearers
💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)
💙 Blue Jersey (Mountain): Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ)
🤍 White jersey (Youth): Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step) - Leader: Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)
Salerno
Salerno is a wonderful seaside town overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. It has almost three thousand years of history and is at the center of a paradise of tourist attractions known throughout the world: the divine Amalfi Coast and the island of Capri, the Cilento and Alburni, the archaeological sites of Paestum and Pompeii, the villages of the green Irpinia, the vineyards of Sannio, the splendor of the Royal Palace of Caserta. Salerno, famous for its Faculty of Medicine and, more recently, for its magnificent works of luminous art en plein air Luci d'Artista, is the ideal destination for those who wish to enjoy a high quality travel and stay experience between art and culture, flavors and shopping, environment and events.
The millenary history of the city is concentrated in the historic center: the Arab-Norman cathedral dedicated to the Evangelist patron Saint Matthew with its enchanting mosaics, the Garden of Minerva where the ancient Medical School of Salerno still cultivates medicinal plants, the Diocesan Museum and the Provincial Picture Gallery, Piazza Flavio Gioia and Largo Abate Conforti with its monumental fountains. The stores and artisan workshops in the old town offer the most typical products: ceramics, wrought iron, leather and glassware. From the Villa Comunale, next to the Teatro Verdi, you can admire the superb Lombard castle of Arechi, which offers a spectacular view of the Gulf of Salerno. The solemn Palazzo di Città, today the seat of the Council and the Town Hall, preserves the memory of Salerno as the capital of Italy (February-September 1944). The archaeological area of Fratte, with its Etruscan finds, is very suggestive.
Atripalda
Founded by Sabatio, great-grandson of Noah, who named his first settlement Sabathia. In the 4th century A.D., the Lombards brought innovations: Troppualdo obtained autonomy from Avellino, trade bore important fruits and Largo Mercato, today's Umberto I square, was developed.
Route of the stage
The last 15 km are straight and flat along the Tyrrhenian coast to the finish line. There are some easy passes about 9 km from the finish with traffic circles. Final asphalt straightaway 8 m wide and 800 m long.
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM)
|10h 18'07"
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'32"
|3
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre (France / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'44"
|4
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates)
|+ 00'46"
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'58"
|6
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'58"
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'02"
|8
|Toms Skujins (Latvia / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 01'02"
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'08"
|10
|Jay Vine (Australia / UAE Emirates)
|+ 01'18"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 4
|Top 10 - Stage 4
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre (France / AG2R Citroën)
|04h 16'04"
|2
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM)
|+ 00'02"
|3
|Toms Skujins (Latvia / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'57"
|4
|Vincenzo Albanese (Italy / Eolo Kometa)
|+ 00'57"
|5
|Nicola Conci (Italy / Alpecin Deceunink)
|+ 01'02"
|6
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eritrea / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 01'07"
|7
|Koen Bouwman (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 02'01"
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 02'01"
|9
|Edward Dunbar (Italy / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 02'01"
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 02'01"