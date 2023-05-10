Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Stage 5 between Atripalda and Salerno

11:00 PM2 hours ago

10:55 PM2 hours ago

10:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is Stage 5 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia?

This is the start time for Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia on May 10th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on GCN and GCN
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Chile: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport, EITB and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM on GCN
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Peru: 8:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN
Venezuela: 9:30 AM on DSports, DirecTV Go and GCN

10:45 PM2 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

💗 Maglia Rosa (Leader): Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)

💜 Ciclamino Jersey (Points): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)

💙  Blue Jersey (Mountain): Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ)

🤍 White jersey (Youth): Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step) - Leader: Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)

10:40 PM2 hours ago

Salerno

Salerno is a wonderful seaside town overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. It has almost three thousand years of history and is at the center of a paradise of tourist attractions known throughout the world: the divine Amalfi Coast and the island of Capri, the Cilento and Alburni, the archaeological sites of Paestum and Pompeii, the villages of the green Irpinia, the vineyards of Sannio, the splendor of the Royal Palace of Caserta. Salerno, famous for its Faculty of Medicine and, more recently, for its magnificent works of luminous art en plein air Luci d'Artista, is the ideal destination for those who wish to enjoy a high quality travel and stay experience between art and culture, flavors and shopping, environment and events.

The millenary history of the city is concentrated in the historic center: the Arab-Norman cathedral dedicated to the Evangelist patron Saint Matthew with its enchanting mosaics, the Garden of Minerva where the ancient Medical School of Salerno still cultivates medicinal plants, the Diocesan Museum and the Provincial Picture Gallery, Piazza Flavio Gioia and Largo Abate Conforti with its monumental fountains. The stores and artisan workshops in the old town offer the most typical products: ceramics, wrought iron, leather and glassware. From the Villa Comunale, next to the Teatro Verdi, you can admire the superb Lombard castle of Arechi, which offers a spectacular view of the Gulf of Salerno. The solemn Palazzo di Città, today the seat of the Council and the Town Hall, preserves the memory of Salerno as the capital of Italy (February-September 1944). The archaeological area of Fratte, with its Etruscan finds, is very suggestive.

10:35 PM2 hours ago

Atripalda

Founded by Sabatio, great-grandson of Noah, who named his first settlement Sabathia. In the 4th century A.D., the Lombards brought innovations: Troppualdo obtained autonomy from Avellino, trade bore important fruits and Largo Mercato, today's Umberto I square, was developed.

10:30 PM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

Undulating stage in the first part and flat at the end, predictably suitable for a mass sprint. The race runs through Irpinia at the beginning, with continuous climbs and descents (GPM in Passo Serra) and curves on roads in fairly good condition until reaching the Lioni area and linking with fast roads (several wide and illuminated tunnels are worth mentioning). Battipaglia is reached after a short climb to Oliveto Citra.

The last 15 km are straight and flat along the Tyrrhenian coast to the finish line. There are some easy passes about 9 km from the finish with traffic circles. Final asphalt straightaway 8 m wide and 800 m long.

10:25 PM2 hours ago

🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM) 10h 18'07"
2 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)  + 00'32"
3 Aurelien Paret-Peintre (France / AG2R Citroën) + 00'44"
4 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Emirates) + 00'46"
5 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo Visma) + 00'58"
6 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'58"
7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'02"
8 Toms Skujins (Latvia / Trek Segafredo) + 01'02"
9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'08"
10 Jay Vine (Australia / UAE Emirates) + 01'18"
10:20 PM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 4

This is the top 10 of stage 4:
Top 10 - Stage 4
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Aurelien Paret-Peintre (France / AG2R Citroën) 04h 16'04"
2 Andreas Leknessund (Norway / Team DSM) + 00'02"
3 Toms Skujins (Latvia / Trek Segafredo) + 00'57"
4 Vincenzo Albanese (Italy / Eolo Kometa) + 00'57"
5 Nicola Conci (Italy / Alpecin Deceunink) + 01'02"
6 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eritrea / Trek Segafredo) + 01'07"
7 Koen Bouwman (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma) + 02'01"
8 Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 02'01"
9 Edward Dunbar (Italy / Jayco AlUla) + 02'01"
10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 02'01"
10:15 PM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

The breakaway was successful for the first time in the Giro d'Italia 2023 and Aurelien Paret-Peintre was the winner of the fourth day, after three demanding climbs in which the favorites appealed to keep calm. Andreas Leknessund became the new leader of the general classification.
10:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 5 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia, between Atripalda and Salerno Live Updates!

VAVEL Logo