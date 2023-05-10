Milan vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Milan vs Inter can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App.
What time is the Milan vs Inter match of the Champions League First Leg Semifinal?
This is the kick-off time for the Milan vs Inter match on May 10, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 16:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Inter Statements
Simone Inzaghi spoke ahead of the match: "We don't have to be afraid, we have to be eager. We hope that these two afternoons can give us that final that in August was a dream and now we are 180 minutes away. The team is in good spirits, we will have to use our heads and our hearts. I have no doubts about the heart, we will have to be good at using our heads". "The match is not a derby, it is the derby. I'm quite calm because I've seen the guys work focused". "We all know how important it is for us, for the club and for the fans. We want to face it in the best possible way. We know that soccer is made of moments. We have split points in important matches, but we had to cover our ears and pedal." "We have played seven derbies in these 20 months that can give us important keys, but at the same time we know that each match is unique. There will be times when we will be more offensive and others when we will be more defensive." "We know and we know his (Leao) qualities. Whether he can be there or not will not affect our game plan. I repeat, I have no certainty whether he will play or not. In this type of match, whoever is called to play gives everything. Milan is a quality team, well trained: they don't just play on the counter-attack, they also have an excellent dribble and we will have to be at our best at all times".
Declaraciones Milan
Stefano Pioli spoke ahead of the match: "He worked today and tomorrow we will decide what to do. If we call him up, he will be able to play: tomorrow Rafa and the doctor will tell me what will happen. I'll go to sleep peacefully anyway. Tomorrow's test will tell us if he can also start". "It's the most difficult, it's a Champions League semifinal, but it's beautiful to prepare for it, live it and play it. I tried to transmit concentration and happiness to live these moments and we will give everything. It's a 180-minute match." "I didn't say he's a favorite, I said he's a favorite for others. We are going to play our game convinced that we can eliminate anyone".
How does Inter arrive?
Inter beat AS Roma away, Inzaghi's men want to stay in this competition and play in the final, besides this match is too important for what it means in Italy.
How does Milan arrive?
Milan arrives to this match after beating Lazio two goals to zero, Pioli's team arrives with a good pace, so they will try to take advantage of this momentum and get a victory.
The match Milan vs Inter will be played at the San Siro Stadium
The Milan vs Inter match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, located in Milan, Italy.The stadium has a capacity of 650 000 people.
