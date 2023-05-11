Santos vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Santos vs Monterrey live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Santos vs Monterrey match corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 Liguilla?
This is the kickoff time for the Santos vs Monterrey match on May 10, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Japan: 8:00 p.m.
India: 8:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 7:00 p.m.
South Africa: 7:00 p.m.
Australia: 7:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 7:00 p.m.
Last Rayados lineup
Esteban Andrada; Víctor Guzmán, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo; Omar Govea, Maximiliano Meza, Erick Aguirre, Celso Ortíz, Jordi Cortizo, Arturo González; Rogelio Funes Mori.
Last Santos lineup
Gibrán Lajud; Omar Campos, Félix Torres, Matheus Dória, Raúlp 'Dedos' López; Alan Cervantes, Emerson Rodríguez, Aldo López, Juan Brunetta; Harold Preciado, Diego Medina.
Santos Statements
Pablo Repetto spoke before the match: "It was an exciting match, it's the first time I've played. It's a fair draw... the rules were in place beforehand, everyone knew them. We came in last place because Querétaro didn't enter and if we win we are fair winners because the rules are there and it's not like they were changed along the way". "I don't agree that they started better, we started better. We always knew we were a goal away, we knew we were going to have situations and if we improved our possession we could win the match, but I think that in general terms we were able to win because of many things, but what I highlight the most is the team's spirit". "Today it's our turn to start the Playoffs from last place, and if it's our turn to win it's because we are justly deserving, the rules are clear, it's not as if they were changed along the way." "The whole match we were like that, at a disadvantage, but the team never gave up, we got up four times and that speaks of the fact that the team is on top of its game psychologically, and that is fundamental to play these types of finals." "Something similar happened to us with Cruz Azul, the team ended up putting a lot of danger in the match and we came close. We're very good emotionally. We know we have to improve, since last match we have been assimilating it and that's how it is. We have to improve in order to advance and aspire to more".
How does Monterrey arrive?
The Rayados de Monterrey arrive at this match after a week's rest, the team coached by Víctor Manuel Vucetich ended their participation in the regular tournament with a four goals to one victory over Pumas, the team closed in first place in the general table, as super leader, with thirteen wins, one tie and three defeats, reaching forty points.
Rayados will seek to impose itself and demonstrate the reasons that kept it in first place for most of the tournament, with the help of Funes Mori, one of its best attacking players.
How did Santos arrive?
Santos reached this stage on the rebound, the team was in the thirteenth position of the general table, however, after Querétaro was left out for being the last place in the quotient, Repetto's team managed to reach this stage. In the playoffs, the Torreón team defeated the Tuzos on penalties, after a four-goal draw in regular time.
The Santos vs Monterrey match will be played at the TSM Stadium
The Santos vs Monterrey match will be played at the TSM Stadium, located in Torreón, Coahuila. The stadium has a capacity for 650,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Santos vs Monterrey live stream, corresponding to the first leg quarterfinals of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the TSM Stadium at 8:05pm.