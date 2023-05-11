Morelia vs Celaya LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Playoffs Liga Expansion MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Morelia vs Celaya Live Score in Liga Expansion MX 2023
What time is Morelia vs Celaya match for Liga Expansion MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Morelia vs Celaya of May 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 1:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ViX Plus, Fox Sports, ESPN, Star Plus, TVC Deportes, Hi Sports and Azteca Digital
Paraguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Morelia vs Celaya
The record has been very even in the last five matches, with two wins for each club and one draw.
Atletico Morelia 3-2 Celaya, Clausura 2023
Celaya 2-0 Atletico Morelia, Apertura 2022
Celaya 2-2 Atletico Morelia, Clausura 2022
Atletico Morelia 3-2 Celaya, Apertura 2021
Atlético Morelia 0-2 Celaya, Clausura 2021
Key Player Celaya
Ricardo Marín was the scoring champion and has been a vital player not only for his goals, but also for his ability to transcend offensively, opening spaces, acting as a post if necessary and having a good aerial game, which he demonstrated throughout the campaign.
Key player Morelia
When he arrived at the Purépecha team it was hard for him to become a starter, but as the minutes and matches have gone by, Bryan Mendoza has become the owner of the forward line and has contributed with very important goals throughout the Clausura 2023.
Last lineup Celaya
25 Guillermo Allison, 4 Daniel Zamora, 21 Ricardo Peña, 23 Leobardo López, 33 Rodrigo Melgarejo, 6 Eduardo del Ángel, 7 Diego Aguilar, 12 Carlos Acosta, 18 Adolfo Domínguez, 8 Amaury Escoto, 10 Ricardo Marín.
Last lineup Morelia
12 Santiago Ramírez; 4 Arturo Ledesma, 5 Víctor Milke, 14 Mario Trejo, 22 Daniel Parra, 6 Luis Pérez, 7 Omar Islas, 8 Javier Ibarra, 16 Raúl Torres, 19 José Flores, 30 Bryan Mendoza.
Celaya: consolidate favorite's tag
It seems that the Toros del Celaya are at a different level compared to the rest of the teams for what they have done in the regular season, but now they will try to reflect it with a title, since they have been denied; but under the experience of Paco Ramírez in the technical direction, they will try to give joy to their fans.
Atlético Morelia: to keep up the good pace
Although Atlético Morelia had a hard time at some point during the season, which is why Gabriel Pereyra left the club to bring in Carlos Adrián Morales, the team has been on a roll and was able to qualify directly for the Playoffs, where in the Quarterfinals they defeated Cimarrones de Sonora 2-1 on aggregate and will now seek to strike the first blow against the favorite and leader of the championship.
The Kick-off
The Morelia vs Celaya match will be played at the Morelos Stadium, in Morelia, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
