Morelia vs Celaya LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Playoffs Liga Expansion MX 2023
8:00 AMan hour ago

7:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Morelia vs Celaya match for Liga Expansion MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Morelia vs Celaya of May 11th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 6:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 6:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 6:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 7:00 PM on TUDN

Spain: 1:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 5:00 PM on ViX Plus, Fox Sports, ESPN, Star Plus, TVC Deportes, Hi Sports and Azteca Digital

Paraguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 6:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

7:50 AM2 hours ago

Last games Morelia vs Celaya

The record has been very even in the last five matches, with two wins for each club and one draw.

Atletico Morelia 3-2 Celaya, Clausura 2023

Celaya 2-0 Atletico Morelia, Apertura 2022

Celaya 2-2 Atletico Morelia, Clausura 2022

Atletico Morelia 3-2 Celaya, Apertura 2021

Atlético Morelia 0-2 Celaya, Clausura 2021

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Celaya

Ricardo Marín was the scoring champion and has been a vital player not only for his goals, but also for his ability to transcend offensively, opening spaces, acting as a post if necessary and having a good aerial game, which he demonstrated throughout the campaign.
7:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Morelia

When he arrived at the Purépecha team it was hard for him to become a starter, but as the minutes and matches have gone by, Bryan Mendoza has become the owner of the forward line and has contributed with very important goals throughout the Clausura 2023.
Image: Agencias
7:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Celaya

25 Guillermo Allison, 4 Daniel Zamora, 21 Ricardo Peña, 23 Leobardo López, 33 Rodrigo Melgarejo, 6 Eduardo del Ángel, 7 Diego Aguilar, 12 Carlos Acosta, 18 Adolfo Domínguez, 8 Amaury Escoto, 10 Ricardo Marín.
7:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Morelia

12 Santiago Ramírez; 4 Arturo Ledesma, 5 Víctor Milke, 14 Mario Trejo, 22 Daniel Parra, 6 Luis Pérez, 7 Omar Islas, 8 Javier Ibarra, 16 Raúl Torres, 19 José Flores, 30 Bryan Mendoza.
7:25 AM2 hours ago

Celaya: consolidate favorite's tag

It seems that the Toros del Celaya are at a different level compared to the rest of the teams for what they have done in the regular season, but now they will try to reflect it with a title, since they have been denied; but under the experience of Paco Ramírez in the technical direction, they will try to give joy to their fans.
7:20 AM2 hours ago

Atlético Morelia: to keep up the good pace

Although Atlético Morelia had a hard time at some point during the season, which is why Gabriel Pereyra left the club to bring in Carlos Adrián Morales, the team has been on a roll and was able to qualify directly for the Playoffs, where in the Quarterfinals they defeated Cimarrones de Sonora 2-1 on aggregate and will now seek to strike the first blow against the favorite and leader of the championship.
7:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Morelia vs Celaya match will be played at the Morelos Stadium, in Morelia, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
7:10 AM2 hours ago

