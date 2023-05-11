San Luis vs America LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023Match
Image: VAVEL

12:00 PM37 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Atletico San Luis vs America live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atletico San Luis vs America live, as well as the latest information from the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:55 AM42 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Atlético San Luis vs América live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Atletico San Luis vs America can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

11:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Atletico San Luis vs America match corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 Liguilla?

This is the kick-off time for the Atletico San Luis vs America match on May 10, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 23:00 hours

Bolivia: 23:00 hours

Brazil: 23:00 hours

Chile: 23:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

Spain: 23:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 23:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 00:00 hours

Venezuela: 00:00 hours

Japan: 22:00 hours

India: 22:00 hours 

Nigeria: 21:00 hours

South Africa: 21:00 hours

Australia: 21:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 21:00

11:45 AMan hour ago

America's Statements

Fernando Ortiz spoke before the match: "This team knows how to attack, but not much about defending. It's one of those little things that I have to control a little bit in the young players and tell them that it's not just about attacking and when it comes to defending, you have to know how to defend".

"From the experience I have in three league games, I hope I can make the right or wrong decisions, I am aware, I have not dodged when making decisions."

"It's a different San Luis, not the San Luis of the regular phase. When you play in a playoff, you have nothing to lose, perhaps the San Luis boys understood that perfectly when playing against León, they did it very differently now that we are facing them, does San Luis have something to lose? No, on the contrary, they found something that maybe they didn't even expect and they have a very high level of confidence".

11:40 AMan hour ago

Atlético San Luis Statement

André Jardiné spoke after beating León: "We qualified until the last matchday and this is the beauty of the league with this playoff that allows us to face a final phase as a new tournament".

"We planned the match well. We studied Leon, we knew we had to be solid at the back, we overcame the early disadvantage, we didn't play like a small team. In the end we closed down, we defended the goals; we played a match very close to perfection."

"We have had a change of mentality. San Luis has been growing, gaining confidence. Today's win does justice for the match we played; we have gained in form and confidence to face what's to come."

"It's a great team, well led. They are a team with the best offense in the league, but we are going to plan how to nullify the strengths of their attack and play like today; it's going to be a great playoff because we already showed that we have players that make a difference."

11:35 AMan hour ago

How is América coming?

America qualified as second place, which means they qualified directly for the Playoffs, Ortíz's team had a week's rest and also played a friendly match against Alebrijes, the team from Coapa beat the Oaxacan team seven-nil.

11:30 AMan hour ago

How does San Luis arrive?

Atlético San Luis arrives at this match after surprisingly beating Leon in the playoffs, the team from Jardine surprised by sneaking into the last matchday and was convincing enough to overcome the match and get into the playoffs. San Luis will be looking for a surprise in this first match, where they have been strong throughout the season, as they know that Ortiz's team will be looking to win at the Azteca at any cost and thus seal their passage.

11:25 AMan hour ago

Atletico San Luis vs America will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

Atletico San Luis vs America will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, located in San Luis Potosi. The stadium has a capacity for 650,000 people.
11:20 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Atletico San Luis vs America live stream of the Liga MX quarterfinal first leg. The match will take place at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, at 21:05 hours.
