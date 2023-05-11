Fiorentina vs Basel: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Conference League

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Fiorentina vs Basel match live?
What time is Fiorentina vs Basel match for Conference League?
Argentina 4 pm: Star +
Bolivia 3 pm: Star +
Brazil 4 pm: Star +
Chile 3 pm: Star +
Colombia 2 pm: Star +
Ecuador 2 pm: Star +
USA 3 pm ET: VIX+, Paramount+
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4
Mexico 2 pm: Star +
Paraguay 3 pm: EStar +
Peru 2 pm: Star +
Uruguay 4 pm: Star +
Venezuela 3 pm: Star +
Speak up, Heiko Vogel!
Cabral? We know him, he is a great player, but the whole team is fine: in 2023 they showed their qualities. As for the knockout match against Zurich on Sunday, it was a great game, a great Swiss classic, things happened that have nothing to do with soccer (fighting on the field).
In the Conference League the referees are different, so it will be a different game. It will be the first leg, we will calculate the risks considering that it is only the first game. We will have to be compact and not leave spaces. We will need maximum concentration, let's see what happens.
Probable lineup for Basel
Basel's situation
Speak up, Vincenzo Italiano!
The boys and I have had an incredible journey since the playoffs, which were very difficult. Now there is Basel, and if they are in the semifinals, it means they have quality. They have been on the verge of breaking a few times, so they are mentally strong. We also grew a lot thanks to the Conference. We don't underestimate anything, we don't take anything superficially. We've improved in our approach to games."
Probable lineup for Fiorentina
🏠💜⚜️#violapark #fiorentina #forzaviola pic.twitter.com/2h11Aqe0hp — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) May 9, 2023
