Fiorentina vs Basel: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Conference League
Image: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch the Fiorentina vs Basel match live?

If you want to directly stream it: VIX+, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Fiorentina vs Basel match for Conference League?

This is the start time of the game Fiorentina vs Basel of 11th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: Star +

Bolivia 3 pm: Star +

Brazil 4 pm: Star +

Chile 3 pm: Star +

Colombia 2 pm: Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: Star +

USA 3 pm ET: VIX+, Paramount+

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4

Mexico 2 pm: Star +

Paraguay 3 pm: EStar +

Peru 2 pm: Star +

Uruguay 4 pm: Star +

Venezuela 3 pm: Star +

Speak up, Heiko Vogel!

"It's going to be a very complicated game, facing a difficult opponent. Fiorentina varies a lot from a tactical point of view, we won't have much time for attack. We will need a perfect game, we will need to be brave and generous, to believe in ourselves and show what we are capable of.

Cabral? We know him, he is a great player, but the whole team is fine: in 2023 they showed their qualities. As for the knockout match against Zurich on Sunday, it was a great game, a great Swiss classic, things happened that have nothing to do with soccer (fighting on the field).

In the Conference League the referees are different, so it will be a different game. It will be the first leg, we will calculate the risks considering that it is only the first game. We will have to be compact and not leave spaces. We will need maximum concentration, let's see what happens.

Probable lineup for Basel

Hitz; Lang, Nuhu, Pelmard; Ndoye, Diouf, Xhaka, Burger, Millar; Amdouni, Zeqiri.
Photo: Basel
Photo: Basel
Basel's situation

Heiko Vogel does not have any missing players and will have all players at his disposal.
Speak up, Vincenzo Italiano!

"We will have to face this match very intelligently, defending cautiously. We have to make the most of the Franks factor. The stakes are very high, we can close the year in an incredible way. 

The boys and I have had an incredible journey since the playoffs, which were very difficult. Now there is Basel, and if they are in the semifinals, it means they have quality. They have been on the verge of breaking a few times, so they are mentally strong. We also grew a lot thanks to the Conference. We don't underestimate anything, we don't take anything superficially. We've improved in our approach to games."

Probable lineup for Fiorentina

Terracciano; Dodô, Quarta, Igor, Biraghi; Barak, Amrabat, Mandragora; González, Arthur Cabral, Ikoné.
Fiorentina's situation

Vincenzo Italiano will be without Milenkovic. The defender will serve his suspension.
Rot-Blau

Basel managed to dispatch Nice in the quarterfinals, in an evenly match in the first leg, where there was a 2-2 draw, and went on to win 2-1 at the end of the game away from home. In the last five matches, the Rot-Blau won three and lost two.
Viola

Led by top scorers Arthur Cabral and Lukas Jovic, with six goals each in the competition, Fiorentina reaches the semifinals after having eliminated Lech Poznan, from Poland, by 6-1 aggregate. The Viola have only one win in their last five games - a 5-0 thrashing of Sampdoria - and have accumulated two draws and two defeats.
Eye on the game

Fiorentina vs Basel live this Thursday (11), at the Artemio Franchi at 3 pm ET, for the Conference League. The match is valid for the first leg of the semifinal of the competition.
