Atlas vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Playoffs Liga MX 2023

What time is Atlas vs Chivas match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Chivas of May 11th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 9:00 PM on TUDN

Spain: 2:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:00 PM on Canal 5, Azteca 7, Afizzionados, ViX Plus and Azteca Digital

Paraguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Last games Atlas vs Chivas

The record has been very even in the most recent five games, with four ties and only one victory for "La Academia".

Atlas 3-3 Chivas Guadalajara, Clausura 2023

Chivas Guadalajara 1-1 Atlas, Apertura 2022

Atlas 1-1 Chivas Guadalajara, Clausura 2022

Chivas Guadalajara 1-2 Atlas, Clausura 2022

Atlas 1-1 Chivas Guadalajara, Clausura 2022

Key Player Chivas

Víctor Guzmán has revolutionized the Chivas midfield with his talent and ability to make a difference in the offense. He must have constant contact with the ball to increase the volume and danger for the red and white squad.
Key player Atlas

The last part of the season was very good for Julián Quiñones, who was once again the key element that was very important for winning the title and who, due to his good performances, could be his last Liguilla with Atlas due to the offers for him for the following campaign.
Last lineup Chivas

23 Miguel Jiménez, 13 Jesús Orozco, 3 Gilberto Sepúlveda, 28 Fernando Gonzalez, 26 Cristian Calderón, 2 Alan Mozo, 5 Víctor Guzmán, 20 Fernando Beltrán, 10 Alexis Vega, 24 Carlos Cisneros, 25 Roberto Alvarado.
Last lineup Atlas

12 Camilo Vargas, 13 Gaddi Aguirre, 2 Hugo Nervo, 14 Luis Reyes, 15 Diego Zaragoza, 26 Aldo Rocha, 18 Ángel Márquez, 29 Brian Lozano, 7 Jonathan Herrera, 33 Julián Quiñones, 11 Mauro Manotas.
Chivas: consolidate great campaign

Chivas del Guadalajara had a campaign that very few expected and will be looking to arrive at the Akron with an advantage or with an accessible result in a tournament that has been very good under Veljko Paunovic, although inexperience could play against them, as they will only be playing their first Liguilla in Mexican soccer, but they have already played their first Clasico Tapatio.
A great squad

Head coach Benjamín Mora highlighted what his team has done throughout the season and that they never give up in the face of adversity and that is why they have gotten as far as they have, but with the mission of continuing to transcend in this Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX.

"We are a group of warriors. The players know the deficiencies they have, they know how to criticize themselves and they know how to move forward in this type of kill-or-be-killed duels", he commented in a press conference.

Atlas: to strike the first blow

Since the comeback against Olimpia in the Concachampions, the Rojinegros del Atlas have reconnected and in the Liga MX they have been on the rise, so much so that they were able to finish ninth overall and in the previous instance they eliminated Cruz Azul in the playoffs, so in this series they want to repeat the dose to get into the top four of the Clausura 2023.
The Kick-off

The Atlas vs Chivas match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, in Guadalajara , Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Atlas vs Chivas!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
