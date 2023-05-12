Tigres vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Playoffs Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Tigres vs Toluca Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Tigres vs Toluca match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 11:10 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 9:10 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 11:10 PM on TUDN
Spain: 4:10 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:10 PM on Canal 5, Afizzionados, ViX Plus and TUDN
Paraguay: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Peru: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Last games Tigres vs Toluca
Toluca 3-2 Tigres, Clausura 2023
Tigres 3-1 Toluca, Apertura 2022
Tigres 3-0 Toluca, Clausura 2022
Toluca 3-1 Tigres, Apertura 2021
Tigres 0-1 Toluca, Clausura 2022
Key Player Toluca
Key player Tigres
Last lineup Toluca
Last lineup Tigres
Rival with a trade
"I have one of the best rivals in Mexico in front of me, and I'm not saying that myself, but rather their numbers, their roster, their players, their coach (Siboldi). That's what's in my head, that I'm going to face a great rival. It is true that they were not going through a great moment, but I reiterate, being among the 8, that means that they are going to fight a lot, they have a lot of experience," he commented.