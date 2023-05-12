Tigres vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Playoffs Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
12:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Tigres vs Toluca Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Toluca match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
11:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Tigres vs Toluca match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Toluca of May 11th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:10 AM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 11:10 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 12:10 AM to be confirmed

Chile: 12:10 AM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 9:10 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 10:10 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 10:10 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 11:10 PM on TUDN

Spain: 4:10 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:10 PM on Canal 5, Afizzionados, ViX Plus and TUDN

Paraguay: 12:10 AM to be confirmed

Peru: 10:10 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 12:10 AM to be confirmed

11:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Tigres vs Toluca

The balance in the last five matches has been very even, with a slightly favorable balance in favor of the Diablos with three wins and two defeats.

Toluca 3-2 Tigres, Clausura 2023

Tigres 3-1 Toluca, Apertura 2022

Tigres 3-0 Toluca, Clausura 2022

Toluca 3-1 Tigres, Apertura 2021

Tigres 0-1 Toluca, Clausura 2022

11:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Toluca

Since his arrival at the Mexican club, he has brought a different dynamic to the midfield due to his versatility and dangerousness, which has worked wonderfully with a coach he already knew, Nacho Ambriz, which is why Jean Meneses will be the player to watch for the Diablos.
Foto: Mexsport
Image: Mexsport
11:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Tigres

One of the best goal scorers in the history of the Liguillas and who will be looking to find his way back to the goal despite not having the best of seasons, but even so, Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac will be the player to watch for the Felinos.
11:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Toluca

1 Tiago Volpi, 4 Valber Huerta, 26 Andrés Mosquera, 11 Maximiliano Araujo, 5 Carlos Orrantia, 18 Fernando Navarro, 14 Marcel Ruiz, 23 Claudio Baeza, 32 Carlos González, 10 Leonardo Fernández, 16 Jean Meneses.
11:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 3 Samir, 13 Diego Reyes, 27 Jesús Angulo, 20 Javier Aquino, 16 Diego Lainez, 19 Guido Pizarro, 6 Juan Vigón, 10 André-Pierre Gignac, 17 Francisco Córdova, 22 Raymundo Fulgencio.
11:25 AM2 hours ago

Rival with a trade

Although he accepted that his opponent is not going through the best of times, he acknowledged that they have been the best club in the last decade and, based on their names and roster, they should be the candidates to win the title, which is why Nacho Ambriz warned about facing a team like Tigres.

"I have one of the best rivals in Mexico in front of me, and I'm not saying that myself, but rather their numbers, their roster, their players, their coach (Siboldi). That's what's in my head, that I'm going to face a great rival. It is true that they were not going through a great moment, but I reiterate, being among the 8, that means that they are going to fight a lot, they have a lot of experience," he commented.

11:20 AM2 hours ago

Toluca: thinking about the championship

After reaching the Final last season, the Diablos Rojos del Toluca are aiming for great things in this Clausura 2023 and the first goal of qualifying directly to the Playoffs was achieved, so now they must focus on their offensive power, without neglecting the defense, where they have had some very doubtful moments that will have to improve in order to end their title drought.
11:15 AM2 hours ago

Tigres: getting back on track

Tigres of the UANL were the only club in the championship to have three managers, where the team's progress was up and down, they were eliminated in the Concachampions Semifinals, but were the only team to win the Playoffs at home, having eliminated Puebla and, for this series, they want to get into the top four to guarantee Robert Dante Siboldi's job for next year.
11:10 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Tigres vs Toluca match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:10 pm ET.
11:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Tigres vs Toluca!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo