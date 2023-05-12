Mallorca vs Cadiz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Mallorca vs Cadiz Live Score
Everything you need to know about this match of the LaLiga is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Mallorca vs Cadiz live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Mallorca vs Cadiz Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Mallorca vs Cadiz live on TV, your options are: ESPN+
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN app
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Mallorca vs Cadiz match for LaLiga 2023?
This is the start time of the match Mallorca vs Cadiz on May 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 15:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 12:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 14:00 hours
India: 14:00 hours
Nigeria: 14:00 hours
South Africa: 13:00 hours
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00 hours.
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 15:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 12:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 14:00 hours
India: 14:00 hours
Nigeria: 14:00 hours
South Africa: 13:00 hours
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00 hours.
Last lineup Mallorca
Rajković; Antonio Sánchez, Valjent, Hadzikadunic, Copete, Jaume Costa; Galarreta, Morlanes; Amath, Kang; Muriqi.
Last lineup Cadiz
Ledesma; Iza, Meré, Mbaye, Arzamendia; Diarra, Alcaraz; Bongonda, Álex Fernández, Alejo; Negredo.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Mallorca vs Cadiz will be Jose Maria Sanchez; Santiago Jaime Latre, first line; Xavier Estrada Fernandez, second line; to be confirmed the fourth assistant.
How does Cadiz arrive?
On the other hand, Cadiz is momentarily out of the relegation zone, but needs to get as many points as possible to avoid returning to the bottom of the table. They are currently one point above Getafe, which is in the relegation zone. Cadiz arrives to this match in 15th position with 35 points, the result of 8 wins, 11 draws and 14 defeats. Last week, the Andalusian team suffered a painful defeat in their visit to the Spanish capital and returned home with a 5-1 win over Atlético de Madrid.
How does Mallorca arrive?
The Mallorcan team coached by Mexican Javier Aguirre, has fulfilled its mission to get out of the relegation zone, however, it is well known that a bad streak can catapult you to the bottom of the Spanish league table, especially when facing direct rivals. Mallorca comes into this match in 12th place with 41 points, the result of 11 wins, 8 draws and 14 defeats, the most recent of which was last week's visit to Girona, where the locals won 2-1 in the final minutes of the match.
Matchday 34th of LaLiga
We continue with the activity in all league tournaments of the world. This weekend, we will have a very attractive match in the 34th round of the Spanish LaLiga, one of the most attractive soccer competitions in the world. The Son Moix stadium will witness this clash of Mallorca against Cadiz. Both teams will want to keep adding up this season, so they will try to do it with a victory and thus keep climbing positions in this competition and not fall into the relegation zone. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Son Moix
The match Mallorca vs Cadiz will be played at the Son Moix stadium, in Mallorca, Spain. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:00 pm (ET).
Welcome, everyone!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 LaLiga match: Mallorca vs Cadiz Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!