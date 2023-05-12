Lazio vs Lecce: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Lazio vs Lecce Live Score Here
Open quotes!
“A question that unfortunately I find it difficult to answer because before this departure I already had a question. knew he would leave Lazio after 12 years. It wasn't easy. We lost by two goals, jeopardizing the double advantage of the first leg, but we didn't give up. So we managed to reassemble and bring the cup home. In the end I was delighted with the victory, which came against a team full of champions."
“Lazio have important players and during the season they had a good continuity, mainly in direct matches. Sarri is here. doing a great job in many respects he is a trainer I really appreciate," said Favalli.
“The defeat against Milan was a misstep, but the match against Lecce is the best. It is a final for us and we are convinced that we have the quality to bring home an important result. We worked well during the week to prepare for this challenge, we have to be prepared."
“We shouldn’t think about how much is left, but only about one run at a time. Each game is worth three points, so now it's just a game. we have Lecce in our heads. At the final whistle we will make the balance looking at the classification”.
“I want to give it my all, maybe score again. I'm here to help the team, then it's over. the coach who chooses who will enter the field. All are required. As mentioned before, we have to be ready and give everything for this shirt."
“Standing together is the best way to stay together. It's essential, we talked a lot in the dressing room after the loss to Milan. É That's why we are confident that we can play well against Lecce".
“Series A is the best choice. a very educational league, can teach you a lot. É That's why I work every day to improve and help the team achieve its goals”, commented Basic.
Possible Lazio!
How do you get to Lazio?
Speak up, Marco Baroni!
"Let’s not think about it. There are three points at stake, even if it is complicated. We will play with respect, aware of the difficulties. And I will tell players to go fast, without head, without conditioning or fear.”
“We come from a defeat against Verona that recently put several teams in difficulty away from home. the goal, we are aware of that: we need to go fast, the points scored are not enough at the moment. No need to play worried."
"The pressure is high. This is the beauty of our work: these guys are on an important journey of growth. We have to manage everything in the best possible way: we still have a small advantage,''