Lazio vs Lecce: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A
Photo: Publicity/Lazio

“The most incredible finish in Serie A history? I really think so. I think it was a difficult championship final to repeat.   every year you get to the last day with a scudetto at stake, not to mention the flood in Perugia and waiting for the whistle in the dressing room. It was just a wonderful day."

“A question that unfortunately I find it difficult to answer because before this departure I already had a question. knew he would leave Lazio after 12 years. It wasn't easy. We lost by two goals, jeopardizing the double advantage of the first leg, but we didn't give up. So we managed to reassemble and bring the cup home. In the end I was delighted with the victory, which came against a team full of champions."

“Lazio have important players and during the season they had a good continuity, mainly in direct matches. Sarri is here. doing a great job in many respects he is a trainer I really appreciate," said Favalli.

“The defeat against Milan was a misstep, but the match against Lecce is the best. It is a final for us and we are convinced that we have the quality to bring home an important result. We worked well during the week to prepare for this challenge, we have to be prepared."

“We shouldn’t think about how much is left, but only about one run at a time. Each game is worth three points, so now it's just a game. we have Lecce in our heads. At the final whistle we will make the balance looking at the classification”.

“I want to give it my all, maybe score again. I'm here to help the team, then it's over. the coach who chooses who will enter the field. All are required. As mentioned before, we have to be ready and give everything for this shirt."

“Standing together is the best way to stay together. It's essential, we talked a lot in the dressing room after the loss to Milan. É That's why we are confident that we can play well against Lecce".

“Series A is the best choice. a very educational league, can teach you a lot. É That's why I work every day to improve and help the team achieve its goals”, commented Basic.

Possible Lazio!

Ivan Provedel; Adam Marusic, Nicolo Casale, Alessio Romagnoli, Elseid Hysaj; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marco Antônio, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Mattia, Zaccagni.
How do you get to Lazio?

Lazio arrives for the match in third place, but lost to Milan by 2-0 in the last round of Serie A. The team lost second place to Juventus, but fights to confirm the place in the next edition of the Champions League.
Speak up, Marco Baroni!

"We’re very focused on seeing what works, and there’ There are many things we believe in - he declared at the conference the day before -.We have one of the best defenses if we look at the right side of the table.  need to find the goal, the team finds the situations but it's difficult. more determination is needed. We are playing a complicated game, but the team knows what what . " We have 31 points: last year that quota saved us, not now arrives. The team should not play worried and I am insisting precisely on that aspect." 

"Let’s not think about it. There are three points at stake, even if it is complicated. We will play with respect, aware of the difficulties. And I will tell players to go fast, without head, without conditioning or fear.”

“We come from a defeat against Verona that recently put several teams in difficulty away from home. the goal, we are aware of that: we need to go fast, the points scored are not enough at the moment. No need to play worried."

"The pressure is high. This is the beauty of our work: these guys are on an important journey of growth. We have to manage everything in the best possible way: we still have a small advantage,''

Likely Lecce!

Wladimiro Falcone; Valentin Gendrey, Federico Baschirotto, Samuel Umtiti, Antonino Gallo; Alexis Blin, Morten Hjulmand, Rémi Oudin; Strefezza, Ceesay, Di Francesco.
How does Lecce arrive?

O Lecce arrives for the confrontation in a delicate situation, already in the middle of the season.   on the 16thº place in Serie A with 31 points, four more than Spezia, the first team within the relegation zone. The team lost the last two games to Juventus and Hellas Verona, which made the dispute even more exciting in the final stretch of the tournament.
SERIE A!

Photo: Publicity/Lazio
The game will be played at Rome Olympic Stadium

The Lazio vs Lecce game will be played at Rome Olympic Stadium, with a capacity of 72.698 people.
