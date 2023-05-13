Tapatio vs Atlante LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX Match
Follow here Tapatio vs Atlante Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Tapatio vs Atlante live, as well as the latest information from the Jalisco Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Tapatio vs Atlante Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

USA Time: 7:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tapatio vs Atlante: match for the in Liga Expansion MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Tapatio vs Atlante: of Saturday, May 13, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, May 13, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday, May 13, 2023

17:00 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday, May 13, 2023

21:00 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday, May 13, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday, May 13, 2023

18:00 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday, May 13, 2023

18:00 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday, May 13, 2023

23:00 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Saturday, May 13, 2023

19:00 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Saturday, May 13, 2023

19:00 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday, May 13, 2023

17:00 hours

 In TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports and Marca Claro.

Paraguay

Saturday, May 13, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday, May 13, 2023

18:00 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday, May 13, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday, May 13, 2023

19:00 hours

no transmission.
Players to watch

José el Tepa González is an element to follow for Tapatío with 2 goals in 4 games, most of his activity was with Chivas in the regular tournament with 9 games without a goal.

On the other hand, Humberto Gabriel Hernández is Atlante's keeper, the little goose is the fundamental piece in the back, saving his team on many occasions, where his experience will be key.

When is the second leg?

The second leg will be at the Jalisco Stadium at 5 p.m. It was moved to that venue due to external issues, originally it should have been at the Akron, but it was moved aside to recover the perfect state of the field after the Canelo fight. The red and white team will continue to play there; if they reach the final, they will be able to return to the Akron.
What happened in the regular season game?

On match day 2 they faced each other and Tapatío won by 4 goals to 3, this game took place at the Akron Stadium. With a fair of goals, double goals by Pérez Bouquet, Zahid Muñoz and Organista. On the Atlante side, with a double by Hobit Bermúdez and Miguel Velázquez.
What happened in the first leg?

Atlante received Tapatío in the city of sports, where the game ended in a scoreless draw. With an alternate team, the red and white team was without Luis Olivas, Sebas Pérez Bouquet, Zahid Muñoz and José Rangel.

The team of the people also had Daniel Lajud, who is injured, on the sidelines.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga Expansion MX Match Tapatio vs Atlante Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
