Tapatio vs Atlante LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX Match

Follow here Tapatio vs Atlante Live Score
How to watch Tapatio vs Atlante Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 7:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tapatio vs Atlante: match for the in Liga Expansion MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, May 13, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, May 13, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, May 13, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, May 13, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, May 13, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, May 13, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, May 13, 2023
|
23:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, May 13, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday, May 13, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, May 13, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports and Marca Claro.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, May 13, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, May 13, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, May 13, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, May 13, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
no transmission.
Players to watch
On the other hand, Humberto Gabriel Hernández is Atlante's keeper, the little goose is the fundamental piece in the back, saving his team on many occasions, where his experience will be key.
When is the second leg?
What happened in the regular season game?
What happened in the first leg?
The team of the people also had Daniel Lajud, who is injured, on the sidelines.