Leeds vs Newcastle: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Leeds vs Newcastle Live Score Here
Speak up, Sam Allardyce!
“Was I disappointed? Yes. It was a big blow, but I always bounce back and move on. It was a blow to my career at that time and I wanted to take [the club] to where it is today. now. That was my ambition and that of [previous owner], Freddie Shepherd at the time.”
Likely Leeds!
How do Leeds arrive?
Speak up, Howe!
" it's all about trying to give the best product to the players. I'm always thinking about what they need, not anything else."
It is the least that the people of Newcastle and everyone who has given me this opportunity deserve - that I repay with the best effort I can give. That was always my promise to whoever hired me, really. I will work as hard as I can to bring you success. I have to look in the mirror and know that I gave it all I could.”
"I would probably still be a little short of where I needed to be, to be honest," he replies. "The two eras are incomparable. I'm putting myself in a different era here – it makes me sound old – true. It's so different now than when I played. The players here are treated well, they have good facilities, but they are a very, very professional and very, very talented bunch. We have some amazing players on the team. I would have done my best to stay with them, but I would probably fall a little short."
"As coaches, we always try to put ourselves in the player’s shoes whenever we make a decision or choose a path forward. I don’t think the levels are comparable either. But emotions are the main thing – try to always understand how players feel, what they need and what is needed. It's best for us to decide over the course of the season."
" You have to remember that players are under a lot of scrutiny, a lot of pressure to play, so they have to have that selfish streak they're trying to tune into to be at their best in the game. weekend. I don’t think there isn’t there. It's another way they are and I have to say, for all the things the players are feeling, the group this year has been amazing to each other. They fostered a brilliant team spirit that I think you will appreciate. You can see in the field when you enter. play."
"I worked really hard, I felt, to get where I was. I was not blessed with a great deal of natural talent. It was a lot of work to get where I am. I got a move to Portsmouth after a very intense period where I gave everything to try to improve as a player."
"I realized this would have a terminal effect on my career, in fact, and a detrimental effect in the long run. My dreams and everything just kind of flashed by and disappeared," he recalls. "It was a huge sinking feeling. It was a huge period where I had to be really strong mentally because my only focus was trying to get to the top, and then I realized I wasn't going to get there. But I try to keep everything in context, and that was really important. Yes, your playing career is not going to be what you made it out to be. what I wanted, but knowing that you If you still have the love and support of your family around you, you'll be able to do it yourself. was fit and healthy, except for the knee... try to see the positive side of the negative, it's good. what I'm trying to say. That's what I tried to do, even though I knew my dreams wouldn't come true."
"Your work is in progress. being judged. with your supporters, your players, it's all about you. highly emotional. so much going on. But I feel that the manager's job is to do this. drown it all out and focus on how we can win the game. If you face the media on the fly, then it's a good idea. You will be bombarded with a series of questions and whether it is right? good or bad, you have You have to control what you do. do you speak, because your message is important? important for fans to take. "You go home," he exhales, "and you go home," he exhales. reflects on everything that happened. rarely have the chance to really get away from these processes."
"I think the only way to change mindsets and mindsets is to be consistent with your message and your work. In the cup final with the players, it was a case of sticking to the basics. We weren't looking at it as, 'We didn't do it in a way. amazing to reach the cup final?' We were looking at it almost as we expected it to be there, and that's how I wanted players to approach it. If you build that game too much, it can have a negative effect on performance. We want that to be the norm."