Sunderland vs Luton Town: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Playoffs

Speak up, Tony Mowbray!
“We are sitting here right now about to play against a very physical, strong and direct team, which is very strong. very connected and work very hard for each other, without really any central defenders.
“I hope it is bringing us together, the adversity of this to bring a more united team.”
“None of them trained, they can train tomorrow, we'll have to see and if they train tomorrow, we'll see. and raise their hand after five minutes and leave, they are not playing.''
“If they make it through the session, there's a chance for them to play, so we'll have to see.''
“Tomorrow; we will have a light workout and if they come, and after an individual chat we will decide if we go with him, if that is the case.''
“In all honesty, I don’t know if they will be available or not.”
"I say this without any embarrassment to the team: 'Pass the ball to Pat [Roberts], get the ball to Amad. Give the ball for them', said Mowbray , before Saturday's first leg against Luton at Estádio da Luz. " because they are better, it is That's what they do.''
"They can’t win headers or tackles like you, they’re not going to bring that organization – them the ball. What can they do with the ball... you? this every day in training.''
“The biggest challenge is make them play some serious football, because sometimes it's too hard. almost like being at recess. É to have this focus, because if you If you touch too many times, that opponent's guy will kick you.''
" What's the balance for us, when you learn? You can put them in that focus and they are really trying to hurt the opponent, they are seriously talented footballers," he said.
" a genius on the ball, Premier League talent on the ball. And we were lucky that Amad had an amazing race.''
“We didn’t teach him anything, but how he blended into the group and what we do in the field has been amazing. He scored a goal out of nowhere there. [at Preston] and it's not like that. the first time.
"And I have to mention Jack Clarke, because I spent the first 45 minutes screaming at him to get in the right position and even when he is in the right position, I'm not sure. one against one, cutting the area..."
Probable Sunderland!
How does Sunderland arrive?
Speak up, Rob Edwards!
“That was a long time ago. It's been a long time, but I've experienced that side of it, so I think where we end up probably doesn't play a role right now.
"It was a fantastic season and the players deserve a lot of credit.
"Finishing third in this league is a must. It's very good, very good, but we're not done yet and we don't want it to end here now."
“We are in very good shape, we are confident, we are in good shape, but so are the other teams and it's good to know. That's why they are where they are.''
"I’m not sure shape and timing and all that stuff matters.''
"We try to talk it out and keep it and we managed to do that, but the play-offs are also something else.''
“They are a bit of a different beast and I’m really looking forward to seeing how the guys handle that too.”
"Several of them had last season’s disappointment that they too can really enjoy.
“They don’t want that again, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what we’re able to pull off on the big occasion.''
“Again, you are welcome. You cannot guarantee that you will win football matches.''
“ If you can learn from this experience, we can talk about it, but the only thing I'm looking for is this experience. It's a performance, our basics, doing these things really, really well, because that's what has served us well throughout this season so far. now.''
“If we do these things right, you’ll be successful. There is a chance to get a result, but you may not be able to. ensure victory.''
“So I can’t say, 'yes, let’s take it one step further.''
"I think we’re in good shape, we’ve got a pretty healthy cast to choose from, which is great. It's great at this stage of the season.''
“We’re in the best shape we can be, but we have to go and do this.”