Southampton vs Fulham Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

For this match, the player to watch will be Brazilian winger and former - national team; Willian. The current Fulham right winger has been a fundamental piece for the few victories obtained so far this season because without his participation in the field, helping to retain possession of the ball and have a great ability to give distribution in the opponent's field, also, his great right hand is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so it will be important to get the victory.

B. Leno; A. Robinson, T. Ream, T. Adarabioyo, K. Tete; J. Palhinha, H. Reed; Willian. A. Pereira, H. Wilson; D. James.
For this match, the player to watch will be the Saints' iconic center forward Che Adams. The Swedish striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Che Adams knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Southampton. Also, so far this season, the English striker has been of great importance to keep them fighting to move up the table.

G. Bazunu; M. Salisu, A. Bella -Kotchap, Lyanco; K. Walker-Peters, M. Elyounussi, J. Ward-Prowse, A. Maitland-Niles; S. Edozie, J. Aribo; C. Adams.
Southampton and Fulham have met on a total of 71 occasions (28 wins for the Saints, 23 draws, 20 wins for the Cottagers) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Southampton have the advantage with 112 goals scored, while Fulham have scored only 84 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 18 of the current season where Fulham beat Southampton 2-1 at Craven Cottage.
St Mary's Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England and is located in the town of Southampton in England, has a capacity of 32,698 seated spectators and was inaugurated in 2001 to serve as the home of Southampton Football Club, a team belonging to the first division of England or popularly known as Premier League.

The first match played in this venue was a pre-season friendly between RCD Español and Southampton, ending in a thrilling victory for the Spaniards by a final score of 4-3. Another curious fact surrounding this stadium is that St Mary's Stadium has the category of four stars of UEFA, which makes it an elite stadium and able to host events of great international relevance as a Euro, World Cup, Olympics, etc..

Hope dies last

On the other hand, Fulham is in the mid-table of the Premier League, a reality that is not bad enough for the cottagers as one of the three newly promoted teams, they have shown so far to be the only team to have adapted to the demands of the English top flight, however, until mid-season Fulham retained a place in the Big Six of the league and is currently separated from those positions. Despite having already secured their stay in the top flight for another season, Fulham still have hopes of challenging for 6th place overall, but to do so they will need to win every remaining game.  
The mission: to stay in the top flight

Southampton will be desperate to get three hopeful points that will allow them to keep dreaming of getting out of the bottom of the table and keep fighting to stay in the Championship. Currently Southampton is in a very bad moment for the club, and they have already started to make emergency plans because in case of losing the category, they would be giving exit to several players so that they could go to other Premier League clubs.
Towards the end of the season

The Premier League continues on its way and is heading towards the end of the season with many emotions as the end of the tournament begins to loom in the background and the championship begins to take shape for the teams that want to secure a place at the top of the table and those who want to save themselves from relegation in this tournament. In this match, Southampton Saints will host Fulham Cottagers at St Jame's Park Stadium to define the winner of this duel, on the one hand, Southampton has become an underperforming team to such a degree that little by little has begun to go into free fall so far this season to drop positions and be fighting not to be relegated from the top flight of the Premier League, on the other hand, on the other hand, Fulham has been the only team that has been the only team that has not been relegated from the top of the Premier League, Fulham has been the only team of the three promoted teams that kept up with the competition and knew how to adapt to the rhythm of the best league in the world, however, during the middle of the season they slackened their pace and lost their place in the Big Six of the Premier League, so if they want to recover their place they will have to close the season undefeated and with the hope that the combination of results will favor them. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of a lot of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players. 
The Southampton vs Fulham match will be played at Jame's Park, in Southampton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
