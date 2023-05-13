Chelsea vs Nottingham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Other games tomorrow
Tomorrow in the 36th round of the Premier League, in addition to the Chelsea vs Nottingham match, Leeds vs Newcastle, Aston Villa vs Tottenham, Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth, Manchester United vs Wolverhampton and Southampton vs Fulham are the matches that will kick off the day in this English league.
Stay tuned to follow Chelsea vs Nottingham live on Premier League match day 36.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Chelsea vs Nottingham live matchday 36 of the Premier League, as well as the latest information from Stamford Bridge. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham online live on Premier League match day 36
The Chelsea vs Nottingham match will not be broadcast on television.
Chelsea vs Nottingham can be tuned into Paramount+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Chelsea vs Nottingham can be tuned into Paramount+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Chelsea vs Nottingham match day 36 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Chelsea vs Nottingham match on May 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 8:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 08:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 09:00 hours
Japan: 01:00 hours
India: 01:00 hours
Nigeria: 02:00 hours
South Africa: 02:00 hours
Australia: 05:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 17:00 hours
Referee
The central referee who will be in charge of dispensing justice in this match will be Paul Tierney, with his experience he will seek to bring order to this match that looks to be very close and with several fouls in another Premier League match.
Absences
Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players, so they can count on a full squad for this match that promises many goals and emotions, the only doubt in the Chelsea team that is expected until the last minute to see if he will have minutes is the player Marc Cucurella who is injured and it is not yet known if he can have minutes against Nottingham Forest, that is the only doubt for tomorrow's game.
Background
The record leans towards Chelsea, as they have met on 4 occasions, leaving a record of 3 games won for Chelsea, a draw and Nottingham has failed to defeat the blues in the Premier League, so Chelsea will come out as favorites to take the victory and the 3 points in this match, Nottingham will be looking to win for the first time at Stamford Bridge, a very difficult stadium to get three points.
How does Nottingham arrive?
Nottingham on the other hand, comes from defeating Southampton 4-3 at home in a huge match, matches that have helped them in a great way to place themselves in a calmer position in the general table, they are in the 16th position with 33 points and a record of 8 wins, 9 draws and 18 defeats, they will look to continue adding points to be able to get out of the relegation zone even more.
How does Chelsea arrive?
Chelsea comes from defeating Bournemouth 3-1 away, a match that was very intense but in the end the blues managed to get the 3 points, in the general table they are in the 11th position with 42 points and a record of 11 wins, 9 draws and 14 defeats, a team that has had a very irregular tournament, but in the end they have managed to stand firm. They will seek to reach the top of the table in the remainder of the Premier League tournament.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Chelsea vs Nottingham, match day 36 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge, at 08:00.