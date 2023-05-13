Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga
How and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 of 13th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10:30 am:  Star+

Bolivia 9:30 am: Star+

Brazil 10:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 9:30 am: Star+

Colombia 8:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 8:30 am: Star+

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 9:30 am: Star+

Peru 8:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 10:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 9:30 am: Star+

Speak up, Thomas Reis!

"We have a lot of respect for our opponents. Bayern can be really horrible to play against if they start. They are always hungry for more goals, regardless of how many they have already scored. We will have to be prepared to suffer in Munich - I expect us to be running after the ball a lot. We will do everything we can to get something out of the game. We have a clear target in our minds. Our performances and results in recent weeks have put us in a good position. We want to build on that and give them a real game.

We've done very well in the last few games and earned the little bit of luck we've had. There will definitely be some moments that are not planned for us. We can't let our heads drop in these situations and just move on.

They (the fans) believe in us and cheer for us every week, even when things are not going so well. This helps us a lot.

One or two guys might need a break after this match. The good thing is that we have options. The guys who haven't started recently are giving everything in training. 

About Fährmann, his adductor problem is not hindering him so much and therefore he can train again. He is still not training with the rest of the team and cannot play long balls. We will have to wait and see if he plays again this season. And Schwolow has been doing very well so far."

Probable lineup for Schalke

Schwolow; Brunner, Van den Berg, Kaminski, Matriciani; Krauss, Kral; Karaman, Zalazar, Bülter; Terodde.
Schalke's situation

Moritz Jenz did not travel to Bavaria. The defender is still improving his physical condition. Thomas Reis will also miss Fährmann with a thigh injury, Balanta with a knee injury, Heekeren with a torn ligament, and Kozuki with an ankle injury.
Speak up, Tuchel!

"Schalke have had some exciting wins. They are very venomous, very brave. They score a lot of goals on the counter-attack. Schalke is the eighth best team in the second half of the season.

It's about finding the team that harmonizes, that suits the opponent. Whoever comes off the bench afterwards has to bring the energy with him so that we can achieve our goal, the championship, succeed. The focus is totally on the three games. We don't have them yet. So the championship trophy. And that's why there is nothing to lose at the moment. Nobody is German champion at the moment, not even us. That's why we're in pursuit of the title, and I think it's also important that we understand each other that way.

With all due respect, I don't see Dortmund at all - not at all. Because I'm not interested. We are in our own hands. I look at the finish line, I look at our team, and I'm totally focused there. an advantage if we stay with ourselves and completely free ourselves from what others are doing.

Choupo is out, so are Josip Stanišić and Alphonso Davies. Leon Goretzka and Dayot Upamecano are ready to return."

Probable lineup for Bayern

Sommer; Mazraoui, Pavard, De Ligt, Cancelo; Kimmich, Goretzka;Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Mané.
Bayern's situation

Upamecano returned to training on Tuesday. As for Neuer, who missed the 2022/23 season after fracturing the tibia and fibula in his right leg, individual ball drills and specific goalkeeping exercises. However, Thomas Tuchel is still without Davies, thigh problems, Lucas Hernández and Choupo-Moting, knee problems, and Stanisic, muscular. On the other hand, Goretzka returns to the team after serving a suspension.
Royal Blues

In 15th place, Schalke 04 continues in the fight to stay in the elite of German soccer, with 30 points, two more than Bochum and Stuttgart, both with 28 points, 17th (relegation zone) and 16th (relegation playoffs), respectively. The Royal Blues are also coming from two straight wins and have a 32% success rate.
Bavarians

Bayern Munich is on a two-game winning streak, but the gap at the top remains narrow. With a 69% success rate, the Bavarians have 65 points, one more than second-placed Borussia Dortmund.
Eye on the game

Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 live this Saturday (13), at the Allianz Arena at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 32th round of the competition.
