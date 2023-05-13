Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 match live?
What time is Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 10:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 9:30 am: Star+
Brazil 10:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 9:30 am: Star+
Colombia 8:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 8:30 am: Star+
USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 9:30 am: Star+
Peru 8:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 10:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 9:30 am: Star+
Speak up, Thomas Reis!
We've done very well in the last few games and earned the little bit of luck we've had. There will definitely be some moments that are not planned for us. We can't let our heads drop in these situations and just move on.
They (the fans) believe in us and cheer for us every week, even when things are not going so well. This helps us a lot.
One or two guys might need a break after this match. The good thing is that we have options. The guys who haven't started recently are giving everything in training.
About Fährmann, his adductor problem is not hindering him so much and therefore he can train again. He is still not training with the rest of the team and cannot play long balls. We will have to wait and see if he plays again this season. And Schwolow has been doing very well so far."
🔜 #FCBS04 ⚒️#S04 pic.twitter.com/KHJqnAz18s — FC Schalke 04 (@s04) May 10, 2023
Probable lineup for Schalke
Schalke's situation
Speak up, Tuchel!
It's about finding the team that harmonizes, that suits the opponent. Whoever comes off the bench afterwards has to bring the energy with him so that we can achieve our goal, the championship, succeed. The focus is totally on the three games. We don't have them yet. So the championship trophy. And that's why there is nothing to lose at the moment. Nobody is German champion at the moment, not even us. That's why we're in pursuit of the title, and I think it's also important that we understand each other that way.
With all due respect, I don't see Dortmund at all - not at all. Because I'm not interested. We are in our own hands. I look at the finish line, I look at our team, and I'm totally focused there. an advantage if we stay with ourselves and completely free ourselves from what others are doing.
Choupo is out, so are Josip Stanišić and Alphonso Davies. Leon Goretzka and Dayot Upamecano are ready to return."
