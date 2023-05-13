PSG vs Ajaccio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here PSG vs Ajaccio in Ligue 1
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSG vs Ajaccio match in the Ligue 1.
What time is PSG vs Ajaccio match for Ligue 1?
This is the start time of the game PSG vs Ajaccio of March 13th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how PSG vs Ajaccio live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch PSG vs Ajaccio in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch PSG vs Ajaccio in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 18th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding the 3 points, leaving the 7 wins for PSG, 8 draws and 3 for Ajaccio.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 3 wins for PSG, 0 for Ajaccio and 2 draws, leaving the scales very uneven.
AC Ajaccio 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 21 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
AC Ajaccio 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 17 Dec, 2014, French League Cup
AC Ajaccio 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 11 Jan, 2014, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 AC Ajaccio, 18 Aug, 2013, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 0-0 AC Ajaccio, 11 Jan, 2013, French Ligue 1
AC Ajaccio 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 21 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
AC Ajaccio 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 17 Dec, 2014, French League Cup
AC Ajaccio 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 11 Jan, 2014, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 AC Ajaccio, 18 Aug, 2013, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 0-0 AC Ajaccio, 11 Jan, 2013, French Ligue 1
Watch out for this PSG player
France striker, 24 year old Kylian Mbappé has performed well, the striker has played his thirtieth game in his home league, 28 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 24 goals in Ligue 1 and 5 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Ajaccio player
France striker, 24 year old Mounaim El Idrissy has performed well, the striker has played his 30th game in his local league, 28 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 6 goals in Ligue 1 and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How are PSG coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Lens, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Troyes 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 7 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Lorient, 30 Apr, 2023, France Ligue 1
Angers 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 21 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Lens, 15 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
Nice 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 8 Apr, 2023, France Ligue 1
Troyes 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 7 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Lorient, 30 Apr, 2023, France Ligue 1
Angers 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 21 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Lens, 15 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
Nice 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 8 Apr, 2023, France Ligue 1
How are Ajaccio coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against Toulouse, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are at the bottom of the table.
AC Ajaccio 0-0 Toulouse, 7 May, 2023, France Ligue 1
Lille 3-0 AC Ajaccio, 29 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
AC Ajaccio 0-0 Brest, 23 Apr, 2023, France Ligue 1
Strasbourg 3-1 AC Ajaccio, 16 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
AC Ajaccio 0-3 AJ Auxerre, 9 Apr, 2023, Ligue 1 France
AC Ajaccio 0-0 Toulouse, 7 May, 2023, France Ligue 1
Lille 3-0 AC Ajaccio, 29 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
AC Ajaccio 0-0 Brest, 23 Apr, 2023, France Ligue 1
Strasbourg 3-1 AC Ajaccio, 16 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
AC Ajaccio 0-3 AJ Auxerre, 9 Apr, 2023, Ligue 1 France