Inter vs Sassuolo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

Stay tuned to follow Inter Milan vs Sassuolo live in Serie A match day 35.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Inter Milan vs Sassuolo live in the 35th round of Serie A 2023, as well as the latest information from the San Siro Stadium.
Where and how to watch Inter Milan vs Sassuolo online live in Serie A match day 35
The Inter Milan vs Sassuolo match will be televised on ESPN.
Inter Milan vs Sassuolo can be tuned in from the live streams on Blue To Go App and Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match of Inter Milan vs Sassuolo match day 35 of Serie A 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Inter Milan vs Sassuolo match on May 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hours
Bolivia: 14:45
Brazil: 2:45 p.m.
Chile: 2:45 p.m.
Colombia: 12:45 pm
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 4:45 p.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 11:45 a.m.
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.
Japan: 10:45 p.m.
India: 10:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 11:45 p.m.
South Africa: 11:45 p.m.
Australia: 11:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 7:45 p.m.
Referee
The central referee who will be in charge of dispensing justice will be the referee M. Marcenaro, who will have the afternoon to bring order with his experience in this match that will undoubtedly have many frictions, a referee who must maintain order and demonstrate why he is one of the best referees in Serie A.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo, the matches Salernitana vs Atalanta and Spezia Calcio vs AC Milan will be played, in what will be the start of the 35th Serie A match day.
Absences
Inter Milan will rest some players for tomorrow's match, thinking about the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal, while Sassuolo will have a full squad for this match that promises many goals and emotions in one of the last match days of the Italian league.
Background
The record leans towards Inter Milan as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 7 wins for Inter Milan, 2 draws and 6 victories for Sassuolo, so tomorrow the locals will come out as favorites to take the 3 points and stay in the top positions of Serie A, while Sassuolo will be looking to spring a surprise and defeat one of the best teams in the Italian league.
How does Sassuolo arrive?
Sassuolo is coming from a one-goal draw against Bologna, in the overall standings they are in 13th position with 12 wins, 8 draws and 14 defeats, they will be looking to get 3 points from a very complicated stadium to finish the tournament in higher positions, a tournament that was regular for them, but that met their expectations, this way the two teams arrive to one more day of Serie A.
How are Inter Milan coming along?
Inter Milan comes from defeating AC Milan 2-0 in the first leg semifinals of the UEFA Champions League and thus having a foot and a half in the final of the most important club tournament, will play this match with many substitutes with the intention of saving players for the second leg of the semifinal, In the overall table of Serie A is in 4th position with 20 wins, 3 draws and 11 defeats, a team that only aspires to reach European tournament positions, but can no longer win the Serie A, thus Inter Milan arrives.
Welcome to the live broadcast of Inter Milan vs Sassuolo, match day 35 of the Serie A. The match will take place at the San Siro Stadium, at 12:45 pm.