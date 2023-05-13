Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Manchester United vs Wolves live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the Manchester United vs Wolves live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Manchester United vs Wolves can be tuned in from the live streams of Paramount +.
Manchester United vs Wolves can be tuned in from the live streams of Paramount +.
Watch out for this Wolves player
Daniel Podence, midfielder. With 27 years old, the Portuguese is being a very important player for Wolves this season, getting out of relegation is a tranquility for the team and this player had a lot to do with this, the player is one of the best scorers of the team with 6 goals, now against a great rival he will have to prove his worth and now without the pressure he can have a great game.
Watch out for this Manchester United player
Marcus Rashford, striker. Manchester United youth player is playing his eighth season with the team and this season he made clear his talent, the player had not had good seasons and it was in this one when his scoring talent exploded, this season in Premier League he managed to score 16 goals and was key for the other competitions, in the closing of the season they will need his goals, so he must be physically well.
Latest Wolves lineup
Jose, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Gomes, Luiz, Neves, Lemina, Neto, Cunha, Costa.
Latest Manchester United lineup
De Gea, Malacia, Shaw, Lindelof, Wan-BIssaka, Casemiro, Eriksen, Rashford, Fernandes, Antony, Weghorst.
Face to face
Wolves 0-1 Manchester United
Manchester United 0-1 Wolves
Wolves 0-1 Manchester United
Wolves 1-2 Manchester United
Manchester United 1-0 Wolves
Arbitration quartet
Central: John Brooks. Asistentes: Richard West, Simon Long. Cuarto oficial: Andre Marriner.
Wolves with a big improvement
Wolverhampton has had problems in recent seasons, the team after its promotion had a couple of good seasons in which they were in seventh place, but as usual in the teams that stand out, teams with bigger budgets begin to buy their players and the squad is weakening, Wolves has been in the fight to avoid relegation but at the end of the season managed to save themselves and be close to the mid-table, This season is no exception since the team spent most of the season in the relegation places and now with three games left they are free, a peculiarity of the team is that their great reaction has been made without their best player, Raul Jimenez, the Mexican striker has not found his best form and the coach has left him out of the call-up list in the last games, showing that he was not ready to play in the World Cup.
Manchester United under pressure
Manchester United is closing the season almost as it started it, the Reds had complications in the first matches and gradually improved, their best moment was after the resumption after the conclusion of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, everything seemed to be going well despite the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the team won the Carabao Cup and had left Barcelona in the Europa League, the chip changed when Sevilla left them out in the quarterfinals of the same competition, the team coached by Ten Hag managed to qualify to the FA Cup final, but in the Premier League their last two games have been two defeats that were not budgeted, that caused the teams at the bottom to get closer and now they have to get at least 9 of the 12 remaining points, Wolves is a dangerous opponent as they have nothing to lose and can win more by giving the surprise.
A fight for the three points
The closing of the Premier League promises to be spectacular, with many positions still to be disputed, Manchester United and Wolves will meet in a fundamental duel, the Reds need to return to victory after a bad streak, while Wolves, practically saved from relegation, wants to continue adding in this complicated season for them.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Manchester United vs Wolves in the Premier League 2023. The match will take place at Old Trafford at 10:00 PM ET.