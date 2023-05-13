Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Aston Villa vs Tottenham match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Tottenham:
Probable Aston Villa
Ryan Mason
Tottenham:
In this match, manager Ryan Mason will be without three of his players. Goalkeeper Lloris, and midfielders Sessegnon and Bentancur are out due to injuries. But the coach will count on all the rest of his squad to try to win away from home. The lineup should not change much and the 3-4-3 formation should remain.
Aston Villa:
For this match, manager Unai Emery is still without full-back Matty Cash and goalkeeper Steer. It is expected that the fans will only see them on the field again next season. In addition, the latest reports indicate that the coach is considering dropping Traoré from the team and putting Kamara in to make his midfield a bit more congested.
TIME AND PLACE!
Aston Villa are 8th in the Premier League with 54 points, and are still dreaming of a place in the Conference this season. Tottenham is the team that has the advantage in the fight for a place in the Conference League. They are in 6th place with 57 points, two above Brighton and three above Aston Villa. Therefore, the team is looking to end this bad season with some dignity.
The match is on for Aston Villa vs. Tottenham at 11am at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Tottenham visit Aston Villa in the 36th round of the Premier League. After the victory over Crystal Palace, Spurs are fighting to secure a place in the next edition of the Conference League, taking advantage of their opponents' bad form.
Both teams face each other in the 36th round of the 2022/23 Premier League. The match between the 6th and the 8th places of the English Championship takes place at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, at 10 am ET. Follow everything about the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
Premier League Round 36
Date: 13 May 2023
Time: 10:00 AM ET
Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, England
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+.