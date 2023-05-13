Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham on TV and in real time?

Aston Villa vs Tottenham
Premier League Round 36

Date: 13 May 2023

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, England
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+.

1:55 AM2 hours ago

When is the Aston Villa vs Tottenham match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Aston Villa vs. Tottenham will start at 10am (ET), at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, in the 36th round of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast by ESPN and the STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
1:50 AM2 hours ago

Probable Tottenham:

Forster; Emerson, Romero, Lenglet e Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp e Son; Richarlison e Kane
1:45 AM2 hours ago

Probable Aston Villa

Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings e Moreno; McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz e Ramsey; Buendía e Watkins
1:40 AM2 hours ago

The tide has turned!

After having a great month of April, in which Unai Emery was even voted manager of the month, Aston Villa are not at their best after two consecutive defeats in the Premier League. Still, the team has a chance to overtake Spurs in case of a win by a three-goal difference.
1:35 AM2 hours ago

Ryan Mason

"He (Unai Emery) does a fantastic job, not only at Aston Villa but everywhere he has coached. We understand that we will go to Villa Park and it will be a tough game, but we are ready to fight. But we have to be confident and believe we will get the win", said Ryan Mason, Tottenham's interim manager.
1:30 AM2 hours ago

Tottenham:

Tottenham's momentum is not good. Despite beating Crystal Palace 1-0 last time out, the team had gone four games without a win. This means that Spurs have managed only one win in their last five matches. In this period they were thrashed 6-1 by Newcastle, which further deepened their crisis.

In this match, manager Ryan Mason will be without three of his players. Goalkeeper Lloris, and midfielders Sessegnon and Bentancur are out due to injuries. But the coach will count on all the rest of his squad to try to win away from home. The lineup should not change much and the 3-4-3 formation should remain.

1:25 AM2 hours ago

Aston Villa:

After a run of ten matches without losing, Aston Villa lost to Manchester United and Wolverhampton. So right now they have the warning sign on with two defeats in a row. To achieve their goals, they need to react quickly.

For this match, manager Unai Emery is still without full-back Matty Cash and goalkeeper Steer. It is expected that the fans will only see them on the field again next season. In addition, the latest reports indicate that the coach is considering dropping Traoré from the team and putting Kamara in to make his midfield a bit more congested.

Photo: Aston Villa
Photo: Aston Villa

 

1:20 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Aston Villa and Tottenham is in the 36th round of the Premier League.

Aston Villa are 8th in the Premier League with 54 points, and are still dreaming of a place in the Conference this season. Tottenham is the team that has the advantage in the fight for a place in the Conference League. They are in 6th place with 57 points, two above Brighton and three above Aston Villa. Therefore, the team is looking to end this bad season with some dignity. 

The match is on for Aston Villa vs. Tottenham at 11am at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

1:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Aston Villa vs Tottenham live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams in England: Aston Villa vs Tottenham.

Tottenham visit Aston Villa in the 36th round of the Premier League. After the victory over Crystal Palace, Spurs are fighting to secure a place in the next edition of the Conference League, taking advantage of their opponents' bad form.

Both teams face each other in the 36th round of the 2022/23 Premier League. The match between the 6th and the 8th places of the English Championship takes place at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, at 10 am ET. Follow everything about the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.

VAVEL Logo