Salernitana vs Atalanta: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Salernitana vs Atalanta Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Salernitana vs Atalanta match.
How to watch Salernitana vs AtalantaLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Salernitana vs Atalanta live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Salernitana vs Atalanta match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Salernitana vs Atalanta of 13th May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10AM in Star+
Argentina: 10AM in Star+
Bolivia: 9AM in Star+
Brazil: 10AM in Star+
Chile: 9AM in Star+
Colombia: 8AM in Star+
Ecuador: 8AM in Star+
USA (ET): 9AM in Paramount+
Mexico: 8AM in Star+, ESPN Mexico
Paraguay: 10AM in Star+
Peru: 8AM in Star+
Uruguay: 10AM in Star+
Venezuela: 9AM in Star+
Referee
Marco Piccinini will referee the match, with Gamal Mokhtar and Domenico Palermo as assistants, and Luigi Nasca in charge of VAR.
Probable Atalanta
The probable Atalanta team for the match is: Sportiello, Rafael Toloi, Djmsiti, and Scalvini; Zappacosta, De Roon, Koopmeiners, and Soapy; Pasalic, Muriel, and Zapata.
Probable Salernitana
The probable Salernitana team for the match is: Ochoa, Daniliyc, Lovato and Pirola; Mazzocchi, Coulibaly and Bradaric; Maggiore, Botheim and Dia.
Injuries
On the Salernitana side, Broon is out, suspended, along with the injured Gyomber, Candreva, Fazio, Crnigoj and Valencia. On the Atalanta side Lookman, Hojlund, Palomino, Hateboer, Ruggeri and Boga are out with injuries.
Serie A
Atalanta is in sixth place with 58 points, tied with Roma, 12 points above Fiorentina, Udinese, Bologna and Monza, and three below Milan and four below Inter. Salernitana are in 15th place with 35 points, three above Lecce and five above Verona, as well as three points below Empoli and nine below Sassuolo.
Last Matches: Atalanta
Atalanta on the other side comes with two wins and one defeat in the last games. The first victory was over Torino, away from home, on Saturday, 2-1, with Zappacosta opening the scoring, Sanabria equalizing and Zapata scoring the winning goal. On Wednesday (3), at home, the victory was 3-2 against Spezia, with Gyasi opening the scoring, De Roon equalizing, Zappacosta turning, Luis Muriel extending the score and Bourabia scoring the rebound. And on Sunday (7), the defeat was at home to Juventus, 2-0, with goals from Iling Junior and Vlahovic.
Last Matches: Salernitana
Salernitana comes into this match with two draws and one defeat in their last matches. The first draw was with Napoli, 1-1, away from home, on Sunday (30), with Mathias Oliveira opening the scoring and Dia equalizing. At home, on Wednesday (3) the tie was 3-3 with Fiorentina, with Dia scoring three goals, while Nico Gonzalez, Ikoné and Biraghi scored the Viola goals. And on Monday (8) the defeat was 2-1 to Empoli, away from home, with goals from Cambiaghi and Caputo, while Piatek scored.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Serie A match: Salernitana vs Atalanta Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.