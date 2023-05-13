Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M0nchengladbach: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach on TV and in real time?
When is the Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
It had to withstand some pressure from Bochum, who made 14 shots, three of which were on target. However, they managed to advance to 39 points (ten wins, nine draws and 12 losses). Enough to occupy tenth place in the Bundesliga table.
Borussia Dortmund:
In total, Borussia Dortmund, who had control of the ball for 57% of the time, developed 20 shooting opportunities. With the victory, they reached 64 points (20 wins, four draws, and seven losses). It kept the second place in the Bundesliga. One point below Bayern.
Borussia Dortmund hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach at Signal Iduna Park in the 32nd round of the Bundesliga. The Borussians need a win to stay in the hunt for leaders Bayern Munich and want to eliminate the Bavarians' one point lead. The visitors no longer have a chance of reaching the European zone, but are far from the relegation zone and will have a quiet final stretch of the season.
The kick-off time for Borussia Dortmund-Borussia Mönchengladbach is 12:30 pm ET at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.
The Bundesliga is in its final straight, and Borussia Dortmund still has a great chance to end the hegemony of their biggest rival, Bayern Munich. To stay alive in the fight for the Bundesliga title, the Aureliga leaders face Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Both teams face each other in the 32th round of the 2022/23 Bundesliga. The match between the 11th and 2nd place in the Bundesliga takes place at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in Dortmund at 12:30 pm ET. Follow everything about the duel between the Germans here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
Date: 13 May 2023
Time: 1230 PM ET
Venue: Signal Iduna Park Stadium, Dortmund
Broadcast: OneFootball