Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M0nchengladbach: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga
Date: 13 May 2023

The match between Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach will kick off at 1:30 pm EST at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in Dortmund, in the 32nd round of the Bundesliga. The match will be broadcast by OneFootball streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
ProbableMönchengladbach

Jonas Omlin; Stefan Lainer, Marvin Friedrich, Nico Elvedi e Ramy Bensebaini; Julian Weigl e Kouadio Koné; Florian Neuhaus, Patrick Hofmann e Nathan N'Goumou; Alassane Pléa.
Probable Dortmund

Gregor Kobel; Marius Wolf, Niklas Süle, Mats Hummels e Julian Ryerson; Bellingham, Emre Can e Julian Brandt; Donyell Malen, Sébastien Haller e Karim Adeyemi.
Mönchengladbach as an away team:

As a visitor, however, its performance is much lower. Of the 45 points that it played in the condition of column two, it obtained nine (one win, six draws, and eight losses). It scored 15 goals and had its defense breached 30 times.
Dortmund as home:

At home, it has the best record in the tournament. Of the 45 points they played at Signal Iduna Park, they won 40 (13 wins, one draw, and one defeat). This is five points more than Bayern Munich won at their home stadium, having also played 15 home matches.
Borussia Mönchengladbach

After going three rounds without a win (a draw followed by two defeats), Borussia Monchengladbach put an end to their winless streak on Saturday, May 6. At Borussia Park, they overcame Bochum, who drew with Borussia Dortmund, knocking the Borussia Dortmunds off the top of the Bundesliga and fighting against the relegation zone, 2-0.
It had to withstand some pressure from Bochum, who made 14 shots, three of which were on target. However, they managed to advance to 39 points (ten wins, nine draws and 12 losses). Enough to occupy tenth place in the Bundesliga table.
Borussia Dortmund:

On the previous matchday, after losing the Bundesliga lead to Bayern Munich by a 1-1 draw away to Bochum, Borussia Dortmund were devastating in their meeting with Wolfsburg. On Sunday, May 7, they thrashed Wolfsburg 6-0 in a match that closed the schedule for the 31st round of the Bundesliga. And it could have been more.

In total, Borussia Dortmund, who had control of the ball for 57% of the time, developed 20 shooting opportunities. With the victory, they reached 64 points (20 wins, four draws, and seven losses). It kept the second place in the Bundesliga. One point below Bayern.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach is in the 32nd round of the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach at Signal Iduna Park in the 32nd round of the Bundesliga. The Borussians need a win to stay in the hunt for leaders Bayern Munich and want to eliminate the Bavarians' one point lead. The visitors no longer have a chance of reaching the European zone, but are far from the relegation zone and will have a quiet final stretch of the season.

The kick-off time for Borussia Dortmund-Borussia Mönchengladbach is 12:30 pm ET at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Welcome and welcome to the Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach live scoreboard

Hello, soccer lover! It's now time for the decisive match between two teams from England: Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Bundesliga is in its final straight, and Borussia Dortmund still has a great chance to end the hegemony of their biggest rival, Bayern Munich. To stay alive in the fight for the Bundesliga title, the Aureliga leaders face Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Both teams face each other in the 32th round of the 2022/23 Bundesliga. The match between the 11th and 2nd place in the Bundesliga takes place at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in Dortmund at 12:30 pm ET. Follow everything about the duel between the Germans here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.

