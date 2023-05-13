Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live from the Premier League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live for matchday 36 of the 2022-2023 Premier League, as well as the most recent information from Selhurst Park Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
This is the start time of the Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth match in various countries:
Argentina: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 11 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 15 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 8 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 9 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+
Philip Billing, a must see player!
The Bournemouth forward is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Billing is looking to continue his development in European football and be a key player for Bournemouth in attack. This is one of Bournemouth's promises and his offensive contribution is vital to the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 42 games where he got 11 assists and 10 goals. The Dane had a great start to the season and, for now, he has 4 goals and 1 assist in 15 games played.
How does Bourne arrive?
Bournemouth continues with its football process in the 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in the fourteenth position with 16 points, after 4 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses. The Cherries are located 3 points away from the relegation places and that is the objective in mind of the team. However, their path in the EFL Cup has been very interesting, leaving Norwich City out on penalties, after drawing 2 goals, in addition, they knocked out Everton in the third round by a 4-1 win. Some interesting names of this group are that of Philip Billing, Marcus Tavarnier, Kieffer Moore, Dominic Solanke and Lloyd Kelly, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the roster for the remainder of the football season. These do not march as the favorites to advance to the next round, however, they could surprise.
Wilfried Zaha, a must see player!
The Crystal Palace winger is going through a great moment with his team, being one of the top promises within the Ivory Coast team and his team. During last season he played 37 games, where he contributed 15 goals and 2 assists. His mission now is to add his ability and help Crystal Palace get among the great English powers and can take the team to the finals of the biggest tournaments possible. Zaha will seek to take advantage of this tournament to be able to improve his performance and be one of the figures of the Ivory Coast facing the 2026 World Cup. At the moment, he has 3 goals in 3 games played.
How does Crystal Palce get here?
The Eagles start the 2022-2023 Premier League season with the best intentions of fighting for ticket positions for international tournaments. The English are located as part of the mid-table teams of the Premier and will seek to steal a place in UEFA tournaments and go as far as possible in all its competitions. Crystal Palace participates in the Premier, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Wilfried Zaha, Vicente Guaita and Jeffrey Schlupp, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. Crystal Palace ended their summer preparation in a positive way and this will be the first important match of the season, this because Arsenal is a direct rival of the Premier.
Where's the game?
The Selhurst Park Stadium located in the city of London will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has a capacity for 25,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1924.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live match, corresponding to day 36 of the Premier League 2022-2023. The match will take place at Selhurst Park Stadium, at 10 o'clock.