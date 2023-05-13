Portimonense vs Benfica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Portimonense vs Benfica match on TV and in real time?
When is the Portimonense vs Benfica match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Benfica:
Probable Portimonense:
Portimonense as home:
Roger Schmidt:
Portimonense:
On Friday, May 5, in the previous round, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Casa Pia. The draw took Portimonense to 34 points (ten wins, four draws and 17 losses). Enough to occupy thirteenth place in the standings.
Benfica:
The Reds lead the table with four points ahead and with the possibility of confirming the title in the next round. Roger Schmidt is looking to confirm his favoritism to be the champion of the Portugal League. The good news is that the coach has almost all players at his disposal. Draxler, injured, and Otamendi, suspended, are the only absentees.
TIME AND PLACE!
Benfica is the favorite to win the Liga Portugal title. The team was eliminated from the Champions League to Inter Milan. Now the focus is total on the Primeira Liga Bwin, where they have 80 points and lead alone.
Portimonense makes a season of ups and downs. The team got good results in the last rounds, with two wins and two draws. This way, the danger of relegation was removed and the team guaranteed to remain in the first division.
Benfica are big favorites, even though they are playing away from home. The ball is rolling for Portimonense x Benfica, at 1 pm (ET), at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão, in Portimão, Portugal.
Premier League Round 32
Date: 13 May 2023
Time: 1 pm ET
Venue: Estadio Municipal de Portimão, Portimão, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+.