Portimonense vs Benfica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
1:30 AM26 minutes ago

Where and how to watch the Portimonense vs Benfica match on TV and in real time?

Portimonense-Benfica
Premier League Round 32

Date: 13 May 2023

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Portimão, Portimão, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+.

1:25 AM31 minutes ago

When is the Portimonense vs Benfica match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Portimonense x Benfica will start at 1 pm (ET), being played at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão, in Portimão, Portugal, valid for the 32nd round of the Portuguese Championship. The duel will be broadcast by the streaming service STAR+. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
1:20 AM36 minutes ago

Probable Benfica:

Vlachodimos; Aursnes, António Silva, Lucas Veríssimo e Grimaldo; João Neves e Chiquinho; João Mário, Rafa Silva e David Neres; Gonçalo Ramos.
1:15 AM41 minutes ago

Probable Portimonense:

Andrew; Carraça, Tomas Arújo, Rúben Fernandes e Adrian Marin; Vitor Carvalho e Aburjania; Manuel Boselli, Pedro Tiba e Souza; Fran Navarro.
1:10 AMan hour ago

Portimonense as home:

At home, it has a better performance. It is the eleventh ranked home team in the Portugal League. Of the 45 points it played in the condition of column one, it won 21 (six wins, three draws, and six losses). It scored 13 goals and conceded 14.
1:05 AMan hour ago

Roger Schmidt:

"We have two weeks left of the season and we have worked very hard. Our goal is to finish at a good level, and our approach all season has been to prepare the team as best as possible for the next game. The next one is against Portimonense, in the South of Portugal, and what I expect is what I have seen in all the away games: a team that will give everything to play well against Benfica. I expect a strong opponent. They can't go down, they can't be champions, nor can they qualify for the European competitions, so they will play without any pressure. We are prepared for that and we will give everything to win the game."
1:00 AMan hour ago

Portimonense:

Portimonense has no goal to pursue in the competition. After having flirted with the relegation zone, by scoring in four of the last five rounds, they ended any possibility of falling and ensured their permanence in the elite division. Thus, it will take the field only to comply with the table set by the Portuguese League.

On Friday, May 5, in the previous round, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Casa Pia. The draw took Portimonense to 34 points (ten wins, four draws and 17 losses). Enough to occupy thirteenth place in the standings.

12:55 AMan hour ago

Benfica:

Benfica's work is one of the highlights of the season. The team faced a bad sequence, but continues with great numbers. After losing two games in a row in the Portugal League, the team is on a three-game winning streak, heading for the title of the competition.

The Reds lead the table with four points ahead and with the possibility of confirming the title in the next round. Roger Schmidt is looking to confirm his favoritism to be the champion of the Portugal League. The good news is that the coach has almost all players at his disposal. Draxler, injured, and Otamendi, suspended, are the only absentees.

Foto: Benfica
Foto: Benfica

 

12:50 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Portimonense x Benfica is valid for the 32nd round of the Primera Liga Bwin.

Benfica is the favorite to win the Liga Portugal title. The team was eliminated from the Champions League to Inter Milan. Now the focus is total on the Primeira Liga Bwin, where they have 80 points and lead alone.

Portimonense makes a season of ups and downs. The team got good results in the last rounds, with two wins and two draws. This way, the danger of relegation was removed and the team guaranteed to remain in the first division.

Benfica are big favorites, even though they are playing away from home. The ball is rolling for Portimonense x Benfica, at 1 pm (ET), at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão, in Portimão, Portugal.

12:45 AMan hour ago

Welcome and welcome to the Portimonense vs Benfica live score

Hello, soccer lover! It is now time for a decisive match between two teams from Portugal: on one side Benfica, and who live excellent phase in the Portuguese Championship, being the current sole leader of the tournament. The Reds were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Uefa Champions League to Internazionale Milano. On the other side, Portimonense is in the opposite situation, being 13th. The difference to the 16th placed, however, is 11 points. Both teams face each other for the 32nd round of the Primeira Liga Bwin 2022/23. The match between the 1st and 13th-placed Portuguese League takes place at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão, in Portimão, Portugal, at 1 PM ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Portuguese here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo