Real Madrid vs Getafe: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Game

Stay with us to follow Real Madrid vs Getafe live from LaLiga 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Real Madrid vs Getafe live for Matchday 34 of LaLiga 2022-2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Santiago Bernabéu. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe online and live from LaLiga 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Real Madrid vs Getafe match in several countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours in Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on ESPN/ Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 20 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+
Peru: 14 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 16 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Enes Ünal, a must see player!
The Getafe striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Turk continues his development and comes after a good last season with the team, in which he scored 16 goals and 1 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of Getafe's forward line and be able to show a better level than last season. At the moment he marches with 15 goals and 5 assists in 36 games played.
How does Getafe arrive?
Getafe continues its LaLiga season, ranking seventeenth with 34 points, after 8 wins, 10 draws and 15 losses. The team has some interesting names such as Borja Mayoral, Enes Ünal, Carles Aleña, Portu, Domingos Duarte and Gastón Álvarez to fight for a good year and try to fight at the top of LaLiga. At the moment, the club is located only 1 point below Valladolid, who is the last place outside the relegation zone in Spain. They will try to take advantage of the game with Real Madrid to continue advancing in LaLiga and surprise the tournament by scoring points on one of the most difficult pitches in Spain. The Getafe team is going through a great moment, adding points in its last games to gradually approach outside the relegation zone.
Karim Benzema, a must see player!
The Real Madrid striker is one of the team's great references and arrives at one of the best moments of his career. After winning the Champions League and LaLiga, the Frenchman is one of the great candidates to be the winner of the Ballon d'Or. Benzema is back with the French team and, after not being part of the world champion team in Russia 2018, he will seek to fight for the two-time World Cup championship and obtain the highest medal in international football. Benzema comes to this duel with 4 goals and 1 assist in all competitions with his team and his offensive contribution could be key for Real Madrid to secure their place in the next round and become among the best in Europe.
How does Real Madrid get here?
Real is presented to this duel as the current champion of the UEFA Champions League and as leader of Group F with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the European competition. The team is in the first position and undefeated with 3 victories for 9 points, its most recent result was the victory against Shakhtar at home by a score of 2-1. Those led by Carlo Ancelotti come to this season with the same base of the champion squad and with great reinforcements such as Antonio Rüdiger and Aurelien Tchoaumeni. Real Madrid's main concern is the loss of Thibaut Courtois, the team's starting goalkeeper suffers from lower back problems and has missed the most recent matches. Undoubtedly, Real Madrid is one of the candidates to fight for the LaLiga championship, but its most important objective is to fight to get into the UEFA Champions League Grand Final, which is why an alternate team is expected in court.
Where's the game?
The Santiago Bernabéu located in the city of Madrid will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this LaLiga season. This stadium has a capacity for 81,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1947.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the transmission of the Real Madrid vs Getafe live match, corresponding to the duel of Date 34 of LaLiga 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu, at 3:00 p.m.