Spezia vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Spezia vs Milan
Player to watch from Milan: Radu Krunic
Player to watch from Spezia:M'Bala Nzola
Last XI from Milan
Last XI from Spezia
Some of the times to watch the match!
Argentina: 1: pm
Bolivia: 12:00 pm
Brazil: 1:00 pm
Chile: 11:00 am
Colombia: 10:00 am
Ecuador:10:00 am
USA (ET):12:00 pm
Spain: 5:00 pm
Mexico: 10:00 am
Paraguay: 12:00 pm
Peru: 10:00 am
Uruguay: 12:00 pm
Venezuela:11:00 am
When and where to watch Spezia vs Milan
Spezia come from a loss
Spezia have played 34 games and have 27 points; 5 wins, 12 draws and 17 losses, and now they are 3 points away from relegation, the problem is that the team above them, which is Hellas Verona, has a better goal difference. Will Spezia be able to win tomorrow and break their 8-time winless streak?
Milan come from a win.
Last matchday they played one of the best teams in this Serie A season, Lazio. Milan took the victory 2-0 thanks to goals from the Algerian Ismael Bennacer and the French Theo Hernandez.
Also, in Champions League they are in the semi finals after eliminating Tottenham in the round of 16, Napoli in the quarter finals and now they are in the semifinals. Although, they are in a disadvantage, because they lost 0-2 in the first leg against Inter. Can Milan get back up from that Champions League loss and win tomorrow against Spezia?
Where will the match be?
This stadium is obviously not very well known in many parts of the world, but it is a very interesting stadium. It was inaugurated on December 7, 1919 in a match between Spezia and Genoa where Spezia won 8-0.
In 1922 the team put a plaque at the entrance to the stadium to remember all the athletes who died in the First World War.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Serie A match: Spezia vs Milan Live Updates!