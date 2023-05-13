Spezia vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Serie A 2023 Match
Photo VAVEL

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Spezia vs Milan, as well as recent information of the Stadio Alberto Picco. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL
Player to watch from Milan: Radu Krunic

The 29-year-old Bosnian midfielder has been a highlight for Milan. He has played 20 games with the team and has already become one of the undisputed starters. He is not a player who scores many goals or assists, since he only has 1 assist, but he is one of the most accurate players on the team. In each game he makes approximately 47.9 passes, and 84% of those passes are successful, loses the ball 7 times throughout the game, wins 4.5 duels per game and hasn't made a mistake that led to a goal to the other team. Will he be key for Milan tomorrow?

Player to watch from Spezia:M'Bala Nzola

The 26-year-old striker from Angola is having a spectacular season in Serie A, and he is one of the few redeemable in the Aquilotti squad. He has played 27 games and has 13 goals and 2 assists, and that makes him the player with the most goals and goal contributions on the team. He has more than half the goals contributed than the entire team! And besides, he is the fifth top scorer in the league, behind Victor Osimhen, Lautaro Martínez, Boulaye Dia and Ademola Lookman. Will Nzola appear tomorrow?

Last XI from Milan

Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Rade Krunic; Junior Messias, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud
Last XI from Spezia

Bartolomiej Dragowski; Dimitris Nikolau, Ethan Ampadou, Przemyslaw Wisniewski, Kelvin Amian; Mehdi Bourabia, Salvatore Esposito, Albin Ekdal; Emmanuel Gyasi, Eldor Shomurodov, Kevin Agudelo
When and where to watch Spezia vs Milan

The match will be broadcast on Paramount+, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Spezia come from a loss

Leonardo Semplici's team is in very bad form now, since they have gone 8 games in a row without winning, 5 losses and 3 draws, the last game was a 2-0 defeat against Cremonese with goals from Mexican Johan Vasquez and Italian Daniel Ciofani .

Spezia have played 34 games and have 27 points; 5 wins, 12 draws and 17 losses, and now they are 3 points away from relegation, the problem is that the team above them, which is Hellas Verona, has a better goal difference. Will Spezia be able to win tomorrow and break their 8-time winless streak?

Milan come from a win.

AC Milan are having a good season in Serie A and in UEFA Champions League. They are now in 5th place with 61 points; 34 games played, 17 wins, 10 draws and 7 losses, they are 2 points behind Inter. 

 

Last matchday they played one of the best teams in this Serie A season, Lazio. Milan took the victory 2-0 thanks to goals from the Algerian Ismael Bennacer and the French Theo Hernandez

 

Also, in Champions League they are in the semi finals after eliminating Tottenham in the round of 16, Napoli in the quarter finals and now they are in the semifinals. Although, they are in a disadvantage, because they lost 0-2 in the first leg against Inter. Can Milan get back up from that Champions League loss and win tomorrow against Spezia?

Where will the match be?

The Alberto Picco Stadium, located in La Spezia, Italy, will host this duel between Milan that looking to reach UEFA Champions League positions and Spezia that are looking to get out of the relegation zone. This stadium has a capacity for 10,366 fans.

This stadium is obviously not very well known in many parts of the world, but it is a very interesting stadium. It was inaugurated on December 7, 1919 in a match between Spezia and Genoa where Spezia won 8-0.

In 1922 the team put a plaque at the entrance to the stadium to remember all the athletes who died in the First World War.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Serie A match: Spezia vs Milan Live Updates!

The match is between Spezia and Milan corresponding to matchday 35 of the Serie A. The meeting will take place in Stadio Alberto Picco. It will start at 10:00 am


 

