New York Red Bulls vs NYCFC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The 22nd edition of the Hudson River Derby will take place at Red Bull Arena when the New York Red Bulls host NYCFC.

Gerhard Struber mutually parted ways with the Red Bulls last Monday, two days after a 1-0 defeat to Philadelphia. Assistant Troy Lesnese took over and his first game in charge was a 1-0 victory over D.C. United in the U.S. Open Cup last Tuesday.

For NYCFC, they are playing their third game in seven days, a 3-2 defeat at Charlotte was followed by a narrow 1-0 loss at Cincinnati in the U.S. Open Cup.

The Red Bulls hold a 10-8-2 edge in the overall series with NYCFC claiming a 1-0 victory in last year's U.S. Open Cup.

Team news

New York Red Bulls

Serge Ngoma (hamstring), Luquinhas (adductor), Lewis Morgan (hip), Matt Nocita (hamstring), Steven Sserwadda (knee), Frankie Amaya (ankle) and Kyle Duncan (knee) have all been ruled out.

Dante Vanzeir continues to serve a six-match ban while Dylan Nealis is questionable with a groin issue.

NYCFC

The only absentee for the Boys In Blue is defender Alfredo Morales, who is nursing a lower-body injury.

Predicted lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Reyes, S. Nealis, D. Nealis; Harper, Casseres, Carmona, Tolkin; Fernandez; Burke, Manoel

NYCFC: Barraza; Gray, Martins, Chanot, Cufre; Ledezma, Sands, Parks; Pereira, Rodriguez, Magno

Ones to watch

Omir Fernandez (New York Red Bulls)

The Bronx native has tormented his hometown side, scoring memorable goals in the Hudson River Derby since joining the Red Bulls senior team in 2021.

Fernandez grabbed the match-winner in the U.S. Open Cup victory over D.C. United and is a key man in the midfield, especially with Morgan and Luquinhas absent.

Santiago Rodriguez (NYCFC)

His return to the club has sparked the Boys In Blue attack as the midfield maestro leads NYCFC with four goals and 20 total attacking assists in 11 appearances.

With 17 goals and 22 assists across 80 appearances for the 2021 MLS Cup champions, Rodriguez is one of the key players for NYCFC to challenge at the top of the league again.

Previous meetings

Last September, NYCFC picked up a 2-0 victory over their Hudson River rivals to complete a league double against the Red Bulls.

Alexander Callens struck within the first minute of kickoff, the Frenchman nodding home from close range in the quickest goal ever scored in the derby.

After New York could only half-clear the ball, Gabriel Pereira swung in for Rodriguez, his strike finding the bottom corner from another set piece to double the Boys In Blue's advantage.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Jake Zivin serving as the play-by-play announcer and former U.S. Men's National team great Taylor Twellman handling analyst duties.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.