Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Seattle Sounders visit the Houston Dynamo at Shell Energy Stadium in the first of two meetings this season.

Seattle were defeated by Kansas City in their last league outing as goals from Eric Thommy and Alan Pulido put SKC 2-0 up before a penalty by Nicolas Lodeiro brought the Sounders to within a goal.

They were knocked out of the U.S. Open Cup by the LA Galaxy, losing 3-1 with a heavily rotated squad.

Houston are unbeaten in six across all competitions and advanced in the U.S. Open Cup with a 1-0 victory over Kansas City which followed a goalless draw against Salt Lake.

Team news

Houston Dynamo

Ben Olsen will be without the services of Ifunanyachi Achara (knee), Teenage Hadebe (leg) and Tate Schmitt (knee) while Eric Sviatchenko (lower body) is listed as questionable.

Seattle Sounders

Obed Vargas is away representing USA at the U-20 World Cup while Leo Chu is set to miss out due to the birth of his first child.

Cristian Roldan (concussion protocol), Kelyn Rowe (left knee sprain), Nouhou (illness) and Raul Ruidiaz (right hamstring strain) are also sidelined.

Midfielder Joao Paulo returns after serving a one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Predicted lineups

Houston Dynamo: Clark; Steres, Bartlow, Hadebe, Escobar; Carrasquilla, Artur, Herrera; Franco, Baird, Bassi

Seattle Sounders: Frei; Baker, Ragen, Yeimar, Roldan; João Paulo, Atencio; Morris, Nico, Rusnák; Héber

Ones to watch

Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo)

The Mexican legend got off to an uneven start after signing for Houston last year, but has developed into one of MLS' best two-way midfielders in 2023.

With two goals and two assists in eight appearances to lead the attack, Herrera has also dominated the middle of the park at the defensive end.

Photo: Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Albert Rusnak (Seattle Sounders)

Manager Brian Schmetzer has a rare "good problem": where to play a talent such as the Pole, who has enough versatility to line up almost anywhere on the pitch.

The preference may be as a right midfielder to spread the attack and allow for more options when the Sounders are on the ball.

Photo: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Previous meetings

Last September, Seattle edged Houston 2-1 for their 10th victory in their last 11 matches against the Dynamo.

Daniel Steres gave Houston a 26th minute lead before Seattle leveled through Nouhou, who scored his first MLS goal.

The Sounders found a match-winner as Fredy Montero found the back of the net on 76 minutes.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Mark Rogondino handling play-by-play duties and Heath Pearce serving as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 8:30pm Eastern time.