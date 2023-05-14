Boca vs Belgrano Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match
Photo: Boca

5:00 AM2 hours ago

Follow here Rosario Boca vs Belgrano Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Rosario Central vs Boca Juniors live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Claudio Fabian Tapia Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
4:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Boca vs Belgrano Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023.

USA Time: 6:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

4:50 AM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Boca vs Belgrano: match for the in Argentine League Match?

This is the start time of the game Boca vs Belgrano: of Sunday, May 14th, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

19:00 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

16:00 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

20:00 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

19:00 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

17:00 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

17:00 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

22:00 hours

 there will be no transmission

Canada

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

18:00 hours

 there will be no transmission

USA

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

18:00 hours

In VIX + and Paramount +.

Mexico

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

16:00 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

19:00 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

17:00 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

19:00 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

18:00 hours

 In Star +.

 

4:45 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for these players

The player to watch for Boca would be Miguel Merentiel with 27 years old, the Uruguayan native of Paysandu. He is the goal man of today's local team, but with the expulsion he will miss this game. That is why Pol Fernandez with 31 years old is the element to follow with 14 games the captain of the blue and gold has scored 2 goals. Only Fernandez will have to be careful to avoid a sixth yellow card. 

The light blue team will count on Pablo Vegetti in its starting eleven, the 34-year-old veteran from Santo Domingo has scored in 15 games 9 goals and 1 assist. He is the most regular player in the attack of the Belgrano squad.

4:40 AM3 hours ago

How does Belgrano arrive?

Belgrano is in the top six with 27 units. The team known as "La B" comes from losing to Independiente by 2 goals to 0. In the Argentine Cup they beat the same rival with 2 goals. But in the regular tournament, excluding date 14, from day 10 to date 13 they won consecutively, showing a great soccer within what they have been playing in those dates.

Their next games are not easy, facing Talleres, Platense, Vélez and Defensa y Justicia. The team from Córdoba will need to score points in this game to get rid of Estudiantes and Talleres, who are direct rivals, with the same number of points. Above Defensa y Justicia, with 28 points, they will meet in the next weeks. The goal would be to reach the top 3 and fight with San Lorenzo and River.

Photo: Belgrano
4:35 AM3 hours ago

How are the Xeneize coming along?

Boca is coming from a very painful defeat in the superclassic, losing to River by 1 goal to 0 in the final moments. But the Xeneize lost even more with the expulsion of 3 key players, Miguel Merentiel, Ezequiel Fernandez and Nicolas Valentini. In addition, their eternal rivals had players sent off and will not be able to count on them in their game on Sunday.

Boca's campaign is complicated by the change of coach, the lack of units have them in the 14th position with 18 points, far away from what they were in the past, without the possibility of fighting for the championship.

The Copa Libertadores will have to wait for Boca, until May 24 they will face Deportivo Pereira in matchday 4, where things are different there, being the leader with 7 points. For the moment they will face Argentinos Juniors on the 19th of this month.

Photo: Boca
4:30 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Argentine League Match Boca vs Belgrano LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
