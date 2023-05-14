Boca vs Belgrano Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Boca vs Belgrano Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 6:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Boca vs Belgrano: match for the in Argentine League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
19:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
20:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
19:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
22:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
18:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
18:00 hours
|
In VIX + and Paramount +.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
19:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
19:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
18:00 hours
|
In Star +.
Watch out for these players
The light blue team will count on Pablo Vegetti in its starting eleven, the 34-year-old veteran from Santo Domingo has scored in 15 games 9 goals and 1 assist. He is the most regular player in the attack of the Belgrano squad.
How does Belgrano arrive?
Their next games are not easy, facing Talleres, Platense, Vélez and Defensa y Justicia. The team from Córdoba will need to score points in this game to get rid of Estudiantes and Talleres, who are direct rivals, with the same number of points. Above Defensa y Justicia, with 28 points, they will meet in the next weeks. The goal would be to reach the top 3 and fight with San Lorenzo and River.
How are the Xeneize coming along?
Boca's campaign is complicated by the change of coach, the lack of units have them in the 14th position with 18 points, far away from what they were in the past, without the possibility of fighting for the championship.
The Copa Libertadores will have to wait for Boca, until May 24 they will face Deportivo Pereira in matchday 4, where things are different there, being the leader with 7 points. For the moment they will face Argentinos Juniors on the 19th of this month.