Toluca vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Toluca vs Tigres live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Nemesio Diez, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
How to watch Toluca vs Tigres Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, May 14th, 2023

USA Time: 2:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Players to watch

On Toluca's side we have the devils' ten player, Uruguayan Leo Fernández, in this second leg all eyes must be on López, although he scored the goal that was key in preventing Toluca from starting from scratch, with his 3 goals in the regular season, today more than ever Leonardo must be the fundamental piece in Nacho's scheme if he wants to turn it around. 


On the feline side, we find the Frenchman André-Pierre Christian Gignac, the Tigres striker is always at his best in the leagues, although in the regular season he closed with 7 goals, in this first leg he scored a goal from a penalty kick. Gignac scored a goal against Volpi at home in the match on Matchday 13, so André already knows what it's like to score a goal in hell.

Photo: Toluca
Tigres' statements

Robert Dante Siboldi commented at the conference that the game has not yet been defined, knowing that Toluca will not want to lose anything.


"This is 180 minutes and we still have the other half to play. Two 45-minute halves, plus extra time, I am very calm, we took a big step, but there is still a long way to go, they are a team that plays good soccer, they have a great coach, they have great players, it was not easy at all, the result we took advantage of the opportunities we had, but Toluca has to be careful, because with their people and field they will give everything. There is still a long way to go, we are going to approach the match intelligently, we are under a heavy load due to a string of matches, it is very important to recover these days to reach 100 percent".

Statements from Toluca

Nacho Ambriz still believes that there is life for Toluca and that they have to play for everything, going all out for 100 minutes to try to make a comeback against Tigres. He accepts that there were many mistakes in the first leg, but reaffirms that the second leg will not be easy.


"The few chances we had to score goals we didn't make them happen, it was a big blow, they are a very good team technically, we made another mistake, we gave away a penalty, I tried to get back in order and in the end you leave with 3 goals against you, which seemed to be difficult. There are 100 minutes left to play, we have to get ready for Sunday at our home and be able to do the honourable, there are no impossibilities, we have to be a great second half that we still have left to aspire to the next round".


"Nothing is easy in life, it's a match with 95 minutes that we must play with a lot of intelligence, it's going to be a long night, we return to Toluca to rest, the first one who should be a self-analysis should be me, see how the team is, we have to improve a lot, we haven't given the face what Toluca really is. We will prepare ourselves to fight on Sunday at noon". 


"We have to play for 95 minutes, first we must think about a goal, soccer is very strange, there is nothing left to do but think about who is going to play, prepare for the game on Saturday, on Sunday at twelve o'clock we will play and die on the line".

Lineups for the first leg

Tigres: Nahuel Guzmán, Samir De Souza, Diego Reyes, Jesús Angulo, Juan Vigon, Diego Láinez, Francisco Córdova, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Raymundo Fulgencio and André Pierre Gignac.
Toluca: Tiago Volpi, Valber Huerta, Carlos Orrantia, Brian García, Andrés Mosquera, Leonardo Fernández, Marcel Ruiz, Jean Meneses, Claudio Baeza, Maximiliano Araujo and Carlos González.
What happened in the first leg?

The Volcán exploded with Tigres' great victory over the Devils. It was the incomparable ones who did the devilish deed with 4 goals to 1, although it seemed that the law of the ex would apply to another game condition, Leo Fernández's goal did little to help. Córdova, Gignac, Vigón and López gave the best display by the universitarios since the beginning of the tournament. 
The situation seems complicated for Toluca to turn it around at the Nemesio Diez Stadium; it should be noted that in the regular season, Tigres lost by 3 goals to 2 at the same venue where the second leg will be played. So there could be hope for the team coached by Nacho Ambriz.
Photo: Toluca
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Toluca vs Tigres Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
