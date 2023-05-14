Monterrey vs Santos Laguna Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Monterrey vs Santos Laguna Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Santos Laguna match.
What time is Monterrey vs Santos Laguna match for Liga MX Match?
This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Santos Laguna of 13th May in several countries:
|
Where to watch Monterrey vs Santos Laguna?
|
Country
|
Start date
|
Start Date
|
TV Channels and Streams
|
United States
|
May 13, 2023
|
21:00 ET
|
Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes
|
Argentina
|
May 13, 2023
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
May 13, 2023
|
21:00
|
Brasil
|
May 13, 2023
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
May 13, 2023
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
May 13, 2023
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
May 13, 2023
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
May 14, 2023
|
00:00
|
Fubo TV
|
Mexico
|
May 13, 2023
|
19:00
|
TUDN, VIX+
|
Peru
|
May 13, 2023
|
20:00
Watch out for this Santos Laguna player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the warrior striker and already known throughout Liga MX; Harold preciado. The Laguna center forward is currently one of the best strikers in the League and since the beginning of the season he has been in perhaps the best version we have seen in his entire career, also, his youth has given him greater physical capacity to fight from one on one with the most experienced defenders in the League.
Last Santos Laguna line-up:
M. Lajud; O. Campos, F. Torres, R. López; E. Rodríguez, A. Cervantes, A. López, D. Medina; H. Preciado, J. Brunetta.
Watch out for this Monterrey player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the Potosi squad and known throughout Liga MX; Rogelio Funes Mori. The Mexican center forward has not only been the Rayados' reference in this tournament, he has been in the best possible shape since his arrival to Monterrey's first team and it seems that the pressure has never weighed him down, he is also a real latent danger every time he touches the small area as he has not lost his eye for goal, being a goal security when he receives the ball.
Last Monterrey lineup:
E. Andrada; E. Aguirre, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, J. Gallardo; O. Govea; M. Meza, J. Cortizo, C. Ortiz, A. González; R. Funes.
Background:
Monterrey and Santos have faced each other on a total of 64 occasions (23 Monterrey wins, 22 draws and 19 Guerrero victories) where the scales have tipped in favor of the Rayados team. In terms of goals, it is Rayados who have the advantage in the history of the match with 100 goals to Santos Laguna's 89. Their last duel dates back to matchday 15 of the Clausura 2023 where Santos Laguna defeated Monterrey by a score of 1-2 at the BBVA Stadium.
About the Stadium
The BBVA Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Mexico, it was built in 2015 and inaugurated in the same year with the objective that the Rayados de Monterrey had a new, much more modern and comfortable home for the fans. It has a capacity to receive more than 53,000 spectators and was inaugurated with the game between Rayados vs Bénfica, which was won by the regiomontanos with a score of 3-0 in favor of Monterrey. The first goal scored in this stadium was scored by César Montes, while the first goal scored in an official match was scored by Ariel Nahuelpán.
The team that took away Monterrey's unbeaten record at this stadium in an official match was Atlético San Luis on Day 1 of the Copa Corona MX Clausura 2016, winning 1-0. Likewise, the Steel Giant hosted the CONCACAF women's championship in 2022 and will host the World Cup in 2026
David against Goliath
On the other hand, the Santos Laguna team will once again seek to surprise the entire league and eliminate the number one contender for the title at home and in front of their own fans. The warriors from the Comarca Lagunera already know what it is like to impose conditions in away games, because if we think back a little, the team from Laguna eliminated Pachuca in a great game that went to penalty kicks. However, in the statistics, the Warriors have a serious headache when they face the Rayados in the final phase, since, although in the last 5 duels the scores favor the visitors, in the Quarter-Finals, the Rayados of Monterrey have been able to put the balance in their favor and double the Warriors.
The sixth star is close
Rayados de Monterrey had a spectacular performance throughout the Clausura 2023, being the true leaders of the tournament and the first team to qualify directly for the playoffs. Likewise, the Monterrey team qualified directly to the next edition of the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League because they were one of the two teams that scored the most points throughout the season. Now, after their recent setbacks in the final phase of the Liga MX, Monterrey knows that they need to win at home in the company of their fans to advance to the next phase of the big party and continue fighting for the sixth star in the Club's history.
The road to the title begins
The long road of the 17 rounds of the regular tournament and the 4 playoffs corresponding to the playoffs of Liga MX is over, now, only 8 teams remain in the dispute to win the title at the end of the season and lift the glory on May 28 when the Grand Final of the Clausura 2023 will be played. Two 90-minute matches will define the four remaining teams that will advance to the semifinals of Mexican soccer and be one step closer to reaching the desired goal. In this match, the Rayados de Monterrey and the Santos Laguna warriors will face each other at the mythical Steel Giant in what will be the second chapter of this elimination round where Manuel Vucetich's pupils seek to continue their path towards the institution's 6th star; however, Pablo Repetto and Santos Laguna will seek to continue dazzling in the competition and give a shock at the BBVA Stadium by eliminating the gang at home and with their people. It should be remembered that for this phase of the playoffs, the "away goal" factor will not count to define a winner; the teams that advance to the next round will advance by advantage on aggregate or by position in the table in the event of a tie.
Kick-off time
The Monterrey vs Santos Laguna match will be played at Estadio BBVA, in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX:Monterrey vs Santos Laguna Match!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.