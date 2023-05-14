America vs San Luis Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
12:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Club America vs Atletico San Luis Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Club America vs Atletico San Luis match.
11:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Club America vs Atletico San Luis match for Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Club America vs Atletico San Luis of 13th May in several countries:

Where to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis?

Country

Start date

Start Date

TV Channels and Streams

United States

May 13, 2023

23:00 ET

Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes

Argentina

May 14, 2023

00:00

  

Bolivia

May 13, 2023

23:00

  

Brasil

May 14, 2023

00:00

  

Chile

May 14, 2023

00:00

  

Colombia

May 13, 2023

22:00

  

Ecuador

May 13, 2023

22:00

  

Spain

May 14, 2023

2:00

Fubo TV

Mexico

May 13, 2023

21:00

TUDN, VIX+

Peru

May 13, 2023

22:00

  
11:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Club America player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Azulcrema goal scorer and already known throughout Liga MX; Henry Martín. The Mexican center forward is currently the best Mexican offensive player in the League and since the beginning of the season he has been perhaps the best player we have seen in his entire career. He has also participated directly or indirectly in América's goals in all of the league's competitions.

11:45 AM2 hours ago

Club America's last line-up:

L. Malagón; M. Layún, I. Reyes, N. Araujo, S. Reyes; R. Sánchez, Á. Fidalgo; L. Suárez, D. Valdés, J. Rodríguez; H. Martín.
11:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Atletico San Luis player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the Potosi squad and known throughout Liga MX; Vitinho. The Brazilian attacking midfielder has not only been benchmark in this tournament, he has been in the best possible shape since his arrival to the Atletico de San Luis first team and it seems that the pressure has never weighed him down, he is also a real latent danger every time he touches the small area as he has not lost his eye for goal, being a goal security when he receives the ball.

11:35 AM2 hours ago

Last Atletico San Luis lineup:

A. Sánchez; J. Sanabria, U. Bilbao, J. García, R. Chávez; J. Güémez, Rodrigo Dourado; J. Murillo, D. Villalpando, Vitinho; Léo Bonatini.
11:30 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Club America and Atletico de San Luis have faced each other on a total of 22 occasions (14 azulcremas wins, 3 draws and 5 potosinas wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Aguilas del America team. In terms of goals, it is America who has the advantage in the history with 42 goals to Atletico de San Luis' 25. Their last duel dates back to matchday 7 of the Clausura 2023, when the Eagles defeated the Potosinos by a score of 1-3 at the Alfonso Lastras stadium. 
11:25 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

The Azteca Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Mexico. It was built in 1966 with the purpose of hosting the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. It has a capacity to receive more than 80,000 spectators and was inaugurated with the game between Club America and Torino, which the Eagles won by the minimum difference, being Arlindo Dos Santos the first goal scorer in the history of the Stadium.

Currently, the Azteca Stadium is the home of Club América, Cruz Azul, Club América Femenil and the Mexican National Team, being one of the sports venues that hosts the most events throughout the year, it is also famous for having hosted more clubs throughout its history, such as Necaxa or Atlante at the time.

It has hosted two World Cups (1970,1986), a Confederations Cup in 1999 where Mexico came out champion against Brazil, a U17 World Cup in 2011, as well as an infinity of international and national concerts, becoming an emblem of Mexican soccer culture.

11:20 AM2 hours ago

Jogo Bonito and to surprise

On the other hand, Andre Jardine's team will be looking to surprise the entire league once again and eliminate the number one contender for the title at home and in front of their own fans. Atlético de San Luis already knows what it is like to impose conditions in away games, as the team from Potosí eliminated La Fiera by a score of 1-3 in the playoffs, being a completely superior team to the locals. However, in the statistics, Atletico San Luis fades when they visit the Azteca Stadium as their record is in the red, so the Potosinos will have to swim against the current of the statistics and beat the odds.    
11:15 AM2 hours ago

This tournament must be turned around

Tano Ortiz knows that this tournament America must settle the score it has with its fans since last year's tournament, the eagles want to return to fight for a place in the final and finally, after almost 5 years of waiting, lift the coveted 14th star. At the moment, the eagles have had a great performance so far in the championship, because despite the doubts generated in the fans by the results of the first few days, America has once again taken flight and become the convincing team that they were known by their own and others last season, The Azulcremas' key players are going through a great footballing moment and have been a factor in getting three points, so in this match, as it is the last match of the qualifying round, America will want to win in order to continue looking for the trophy that will certify them as champions of the Clausura 2023.
11:10 AM2 hours ago

The road to the title begins

The long road of the 17 rounds of the regular tournament and the 4 playoffs corresponding to the playoffs of Liga MX is over, now, only 8 teams remain in the dispute to win the title at the end of the season and lift the glory on May 28 when the Grand Final of the Clausura 2023 will be played. Two 90-minute matches will define the four remaining teams that will advance to the semifinals of Mexican soccer and be one step closer to reaching the desired goal. In this match, Club America and Atletico de San Luis will face each other at the mythical Coloso de Santa Úrsula in what will be the second chapter of this elimination round where Tano Ortiz's pupils seek to continue their flight towards the institution's 14th star; however, Andre Jardine and San Luis will seek to continue dazzling in the competition and make a surprise at the Azteca Stadium by eliminating the Águilas at home and in front of their own fans. It is important to remember that for this phase of the playoffs, the "away goal" factor will not count to define a winner; the teams that advance to the next round will advance by advantage on aggregate or by position in the standings in the event of a tie.
11:05 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Club America vs Atletico San Luis match will be played at Estadio Azteca, in CDMX, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:00 pm ET.
11:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX: Club América vs Atlético San Luis Match!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo