America vs San Luis Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Tune in here Club America vs Atletico San Luis Live Score
What time is Club America vs Atletico San Luis match for Liga MX Match?
Where to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis?
Country
Start date
Start Date
TV Channels and Streams
United States
May 13, 2023
23:00 ET
Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes
Argentina
May 14, 2023
00:00
Bolivia
May 13, 2023
23:00
Brasil
May 14, 2023
00:00
Chile
May 14, 2023
00:00
Colombia
May 13, 2023
22:00
Ecuador
May 13, 2023
22:00
Spain
May 14, 2023
2:00
Fubo TV
Mexico
May 13, 2023
21:00
TUDN, VIX+
Peru
May 13, 2023
22:00
Background:
About the Stadium
Currently, the Azteca Stadium is the home of Club América, Cruz Azul, Club América Femenil and the Mexican National Team, being one of the sports venues that hosts the most events throughout the year, it is also famous for having hosted more clubs throughout its history, such as Necaxa or Atlante at the time.
It has hosted two World Cups (1970,1986), a Confederations Cup in 1999 where Mexico came out champion against Brazil, a U17 World Cup in 2011, as well as an infinity of international and national concerts, becoming an emblem of Mexican soccer culture.