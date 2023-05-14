Espanyol vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Espanyol vs Barcelona in LaLiga
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Espanyol vs Barcelona match in the LaLiga.
What time is Espanyol vs Barcelona match for LaLiga?
This is the start time of the game Espanyol vs Barcelona of March 14th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Espanyol vs Barcelona live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.
If you want to watch Espanyol vs Barcelona in streaming, it will be tuned by ESPN+. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
He could not return
Barcelona's economic vice-president, Eduard Romeu, warned that, "if there are no departures", Leo Messi's return to the azulgrana club next summer will be unfeasible.
"The viability plan gives us the guarantee that the operating account is balanced, but another thing is the financial fair play. That is to say, if you bring in 10 million in salary, you will have to take out another 10 million to compensate for it. If there is money coming in, there will have to be money going out," he said.
Antecedents
This will be the 195th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding the 3 points, leaving the 117 wins for Barca, 42 draws and 35 for Espanyol.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 2 wins for Barca, 0 for Espanyol and 2 draws, leaving the scales very uneven.
Barcelona 1-1 Espanyol, Dec 31, 2022, Spanish First Division
Espanyol 2-2 Barcelona, 13 Feb, 2022, Spanish First Division
Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol, 20 Nov, 2021, Spanish First Division
Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol, 8 Jul, 2020, Spanish Primera Division
Espanyol 2-2 Barcelona, 4 Jan, 2020, Spanish First Division
Watch out for this Espanyol player
The 33 year old striker from Spain, Joselu has had a good performance, the striker has played his thirtieth game in all competitions, 29 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 14 goals in LaLiga and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
Watch out for this Barca player
Poland's striker, 34-year-old Robert Lewandowski has performed well, the striker has played his twenty-ninth game in his home league, 28 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 19 goals in LaLiga and 6 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult times.
How are Espanyol coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Getafe, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are in mid-table.
Sevilla FC 3-2 Espanyol, 4 May, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Espanyol 1-0 Getafe, 30 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Villarreal 4-2 Espanyol, 27 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Espanyol 0-0 Cadiz, 21 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Real Betis 3-1 Espanyol, Apr 15, 2023, Spanish First Division
How are Barca coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Real Betis, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are in the top of the table.
Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna, 2 May, 2023, Spanish First Division
Barcelona 4-0 Real Betis, 29 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Barcelona, 26 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Barcelona 1-0 Atlético Madrid, 23 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Getafe 0-0 Barcelona, 16 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
